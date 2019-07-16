Ultimately, the research at this stage is way too disparate to come close to any conclusion over the effects of screen time on a child's mental health. If anything, the results of this particular study affirm the need for future research to get more granular in how it breaks down screen time. The concept of screen time being a single homogenous entity seems entirely redundant in our current digital world. Scrolling through Instagram, playing video games, or doing homework on a laptop, are all incredibly different activities, so limiting a child's screen time may need to be more specific than simply allocating a timed overall amount per day.