With a length of just 2.7 in (6.86 cm) when closed, the stainless steel Snippet is around half the size of SOG's PowerLitre multitool and around half the weight at just 2 oz (56.7 g). SOG says the Snippet is designed to live on a keychain, in a car or a purse, so perhaps unsurprisingly, its range of included tools isn't as diverse as some, but there's still plenty of functionality onboard.