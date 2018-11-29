The sonic hedgehog gene carries far greater responsibility than its playful name might suggest. Originally named so for its spiky resemblance to the video game character, the gene codes for a protein that is critical to embryonic development, the formation of the central nervous system and left and right sides of the brain, among other important duties. Scientists have now tapped into its unique properties to regrow hair on damaged skin thought incapable of doing so, opening up new research opportunities for drugs to restore hair growth in those with baldness.