To a lot of us, the idea of a bidet is unusual, a little odd perhaps, and maybe even funny. The team at Sonny is well aware of this, and play to this beautifully in the promotional videos for the product, launched this month on Indiegogo. But humor aside, there's no doubt that the team takes this sleek little device seriously, having spent the better part of two years designing and prototyping in partnership with well-known product design firm Box Clever.