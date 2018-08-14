The consumer tech giant reckons that the eye-catching gold-plated rotary volume control out front is much more than mere bling. "As the audio signal directly passes through the volume controller, this affects sound quality and is one of the most important aspects of audio design. The DMP-Z1 uses a Sony customized high-end analog rotary volume controller which is copper plated followed by gold plating and supports the volume for four separate signal paths (L+ / L- / R+ / R-). This ensures signal purity and ensures the DMP-Z1 reproduces transparent and clear vocals as it maximizes the DAC chip performance by retaining all audio source information even at low volume levels."