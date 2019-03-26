It will offer a different shooting experience to an action camera – 24mm is wide, but if you're belting down a hill on a mountain bike, hanging ten on a surfboard (is that still a thing?) or jumping out of a plane, you're probably going to want the widest field of view possible. On the other hand, those ultra-wide 170-degree shooting angles do produce a lot of distortion, and when you're not in the middle of some crazy action, a 24mm lens like the RX0 II offers is probably a much nicer thing to shoot with.