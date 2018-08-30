Active noise cancellation headphones are great for focusing on the music and not what's going on around you. Bose has been a clear market leader for a good while, but has found other companies snapping at its heels of late – including Sennheiser and Sony. The latter impressed us at IFA 2016 with its MDR-1000X cabled over-ears, and now the consumer tech giant has done it again with the wireless WH-1000XM3 headphones.