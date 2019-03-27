Professional shortlist: I went to Marrakech to visit a friend , but I got lost in the medina, and was robbed by some boys. I was too scared to fight back. I stayed in my friend’s house without going out for days. Then I decided to get out. I met a neighborhood boy and told him what happened. He invited me to follow him. We ran for quite some time and arrived in a dark place where some boys were boxing. "If you trust me, I'll make you a strong man and you won't be scared anymore," said the master. I practised with them, sweating and swearing. On my last day, I asked to take some photos. I wanted to illustrate this weird, funny group of boxers. I found something grotesque but also something sweet in them. They look very ramshackle but very determined, as if they're screaming: "We are the boxers of Marrakech and nobody can stop us!" (Credit: Filippo Gobbato, Italy, Shortlist, Professional, Sport (Professional competition), 2019 Sony World Photography Awards)