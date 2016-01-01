Sony World Photography Awards
The Sony World Photography Awards is one of the largest photography competitions in the world, receiving a record-breaking 350,000 submissions in 2020. Created by the World Photography Organisation, the Awards are broken into four sections – Professional, Open, Youth and Student.
Pablo Albarenga has won the Photographer of the Year prize in the 2020 Sony World Photography Awards for an incredible series entitled Seeds of Resistance, contrasting portraits of environmental activists with the territories they are trying to protect.
After receiving a record-breaking 350,000 submissions, the Sony World Photography Awards has revealed the best single images from its 2020 competition. This year’s winning images feature a spectacular array of the world’s most impressive photographs.
One of the largest and most prestigious photo contests in the world has revealed its first wave of 2020 winners. The Sony World Photography Awards National winners focus on the best regional talent across more than 60 countries around the globe.
From profound works of photojournalism to surreal and creative abstract entries, the prestigious Sony World Photography Awards is an effective snapshot of the best photography in the world right now.
The overall winners of the 2019 Sony World Photography Awards have been announced featuring a provocative array of images. The impressive assortment of winners in one of the world’s largest photo competitions cover everything from moving photojournalism to impressionistic underwater photography.
The Sony World Photography Awards’ are edging towards their climax for another year, and that means another round of shortlisted images portraying subject matter as diverse as it is compelling.
The Sony World Photography Awards has announced the winners in its Open competition celebrating the best single images taken in the past twelve months. Spread across ten varied categories these incredible images present a magnificently diverse snapshot of the art of photography in 2019.
The Sony World Photography Awards are in full swing for another year, and yet again the early signs are nothing short of amazing. Those to make the shortlist put all cultures and corners of the globe under the spotlight in breathtaking fashion.
Alongside announcing a strong professional jury for the 2019 Sony World Photography Awards, a selection of the best submissions so far have just been revealed showing an astounding array of images from photographers all over the globe.
This year’s Sony World Photography Awards has now been reduced to a stunning set of winners, which together shine a light on everything from South Africa under apartheid to the Persian tradition of using animal carcasses in sport.
The shortlisted entries in the Sony World Photography Awards have just been revealed highlighting a stunning variety of images compiled from almost 320,000 submissions encompassing more than 200 countries.