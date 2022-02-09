© 2022 New Atlas
Photography

National winners impress in the 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

By Rich Haridy
February 08, 2022
National winners impress in th...
Sumo Wrestling 10.
Sumo Wrestling 10.
View 24 Images
Surfing Festival. The Hague, Netherlands
1/24
Surfing Festival. The Hague, Netherlands
A City Among the Clouds. Bukhansan Mountain in Seoul, South Korea
2/24
A City Among the Clouds. Bukhansan Mountain in Seoul, South Korea
Bondhusvatnet Glacier.
3/24
Bondhusvatnet Glacier.
Struggle of Life.
4/24
Struggle of Life.
Out of the White Room. Gian Simmen in his natural habitat at Grindelwald First on a perfect day in the Swiss Alps.
5/24
Out of the White Room. Gian Simmen in his natural habitat at Grindelwald First on a perfect day in the Swiss Alps.
Stars over Yellowstone. The Norris Geyser Basin, the hottest geyser basin in Yellowstone. It is located near the northwest edge of Yellowstone Caldera near Norris Junction and on the intersection of three major faults.
6/24
Stars over Yellowstone. The Norris Geyser Basin, the hottest geyser basin in Yellowstone. It is located near the northwest edge of Yellowstone Caldera near Norris Junction and on the intersection of three major faults.
The Dusk. When it was inaugurated in 1963, the 890 ft Arrabida Bridge in Porto, Portugal, was the largest of any concrete-arch bridges in the world.
7/24
The Dusk. When it was inaugurated in 1963, the 890 ft Arrabida Bridge in Porto, Portugal, was the largest of any concrete-arch bridges in the world.
Giant Tusker.
8/24
Giant Tusker.
Above. Strapped in and standing above a big cliff. Watching the glacier go over the edge and fall 200 meters to the ground.
9/24
Above. Strapped in and standing above a big cliff. Watching the glacier go over the edge and fall 200 meters to the ground.
Golden Snake. In the light from this spectacular sunset the cold desert at Skardu looks like a Golden Snake.
10/24
Golden Snake. In the light from this spectacular sunset the cold desert at Skardu looks like a Golden Snake.
Sumo Wrestling 10.
11/24
Sumo Wrestling 10.
Haze. By the Baltic sea in Latvia.
12/24
Haze. By the Baltic sea in Latvia.
Bat Cave Sink.
13/24
Bat Cave Sink.
Wild Horses.
14/24
Wild Horses.
Frozen Rock. Finland, Emäsalo, the city of Porvoo.
15/24
Frozen Rock. Finland, Emäsalo, the city of Porvoo.
Chimpanzee.
16/24
Chimpanzee.
Polar Bear Cub.
17/24
Polar Bear Cub.
Bike With Flowers. Hanoi.
18/24
Bike With Flowers. Hanoi.
A landscape made by the lake Vanern in Sweden.
19/24
A landscape made by the lake Vanern in Sweden.
The 13.5-km Penang Bridge highway is the second-longest bridge in Malaysia. It was built in 1985 and until 2014 it was the only road connection between Peninsular Malaysia and Penang Island.
20/24
The 13.5-km Penang Bridge highway is the second-longest bridge in Malaysia. It was built in 1985 and until 2014 it was the only road connection between Peninsular Malaysia and Penang Island.
Milky Way in Salzkammergut.
21/24
Milky Way in Salzkammergut.
Working Together.
22/24
Working Together.
Le Mont Saint-Michel at Sunset.
23/24
Le Mont Saint-Michel at Sunset.
Big Statue in the Middle of the City. Bangkok, Thailand.
24/24
Big Statue in the Middle of the City. Bangkok, Thailand.
View gallery - 24 images

A spectacular collection of images kick off the 2022 Sony World Photography Awards, with the National & Regional Awards announcement spanning everything from daring drone shots and gorgeous animal portraits to transcendent cityscapes.

In its 15th year, the Sony World Photography Awards has delivered a compelling snapshot of global contemporary photography from a massive 340,000 image submissions. This first wave of award winners focuses on the best single shots from 61 countries.

The 13.5-km Penang Bridge highway is the second-longest bridge in Malaysia. It was built in 1985 and until 2014 it was the only road connection between Peninsular Malaysia and Penang Island.
The 13.5-km Penang Bridge highway is the second-longest bridge in Malaysia. It was built in 1985 and until 2014 it was the only road connection between Peninsular Malaysia and Penang Island.

Each National & Regional Award is selected from the Open category in the competition. The Open category is free for all to enter and spans 10 thematic categories. This year’s Open competition attracted more than 170,000 entries.

Above. Strapped in and standing above a big cliff. Watching the glacier go over the edge and fall 200 meters to the ground.
Above. Strapped in and standing above a big cliff. Watching the glacier go over the edge and fall 200 meters to the ground.

Highlights from this year’s exceptional crop include Yih Chang Chew’s aerial shot of the Penang Bridge highway. Winning the Malaysian national award, the image cleverly frames the shot to resemble a horizontal Eiffel Tower.

Winning the top shot for Iceland is a frightening snap from Viktor Einar Vilhelmsson that frames a tiny figure strapped to the edge of a cliff watching massive glaciers fall to the ground.

Bike With Flowers. Hanoi.
Bike With Flowers. Hanoi.

Other highlights include Jenny Zhao winning the top United States shot for a lovely snap of a polar bear cub, a beautifully timed snap of a bike in Vietnam leaving a trail of flowers, and a dynamic image of two sumo wrestlers flying out of a ring.

Take a look through our gallery at more impressive shots from this batch of National & Regional winners in the Sony World Photography Awards.

Source: World Photography Organization

View gallery - 24 images

Tags

PhotographySony World Photography AwardsPhotographersAwardsCompetitionDrone photographyPhotography
No comments
Rich Haridy
Rich Haridy
With interests in film, new media, and the new wave of psychedelic science, Rich has written for a number of online and print publications over the last decade and was Chair of the Australian Film Critics Association from 2013-2015. Since joining New Atlas Rich’s interests have broadened to encompass the era-defining effects of new technology on culture and life in the 21st century.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!