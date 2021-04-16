© 2021 New Atlas
Photography

The incredible overall winners of the 2021 Sony World Photography Awards

By Rich Haridy
April 15, 2021
The incredible overall winners...
Series Name: Raw Nature
Series Name: Raw Nature
View 26 Images
Professional Photographer of the Year - Craig Easton. Series entitled 'Bank Top'
1/26
Professional Photographer of the Year - Craig Easton. Series entitled 'Bank Top'
Open Photographer of the Year - Tamary Kudita. Best single image
2/26
Open Photographer of the Year - Tamary Kudita. Best single image
Youth Photographer of the Year - Pubarun Basu. Best single image by a photographer aged 12 to 19
3/26
Youth Photographer of the Year - Pubarun Basu. Best single image by a photographer aged 12 to 19
Student Photographer of the Year - Coenraad Heinz Torlage. Best series of photographs taken by a student under the age of 30
4/26
Student Photographer of the Year - Coenraad Heinz Torlage. Best series of photographs taken by a student under the age of 30
Series Name: Eternal Hunting Grounds (Pet Crematorium by architect Petr Hajek)
5/26
Series Name: Eternal Hunting Grounds (Pet Crematorium by architect Petr Hajek)
Series Name: The Moon Revisited
6/26
Series Name: The Moon Revisited
Series Name: Net-zero Transition
7/26
Series Name: Net-zero Transition
Series Name: Silent Neighborhoods
8/26
Series Name: Silent Neighborhoods
Series Name: Silent Neighborhoods
9/26
Series Name: Silent Neighborhoods
Series Name: Still Life Composition, Shot on Wet Plate
10/26
Series Name: Still Life Composition, Shot on Wet Plate
Series Name: Locust Invasion in East Africa
11/26
Series Name: Locust Invasion in East Africa
Series Name: Locust Invasion in East Africa
12/26
Series Name: Locust Invasion in East Africa
Series Name: Meisterhäuser Bauhaus-Dessau
13/26
Series Name: Meisterhäuser Bauhaus-Dessau
Series Name: Hymn of the Building Site
14/26
Series Name: Hymn of the Building Site
Series Name: Hymn of the Building Site
15/26
Series Name: Hymn of the Building Site
Series Name: Beirut Port Explosion
16/26
Series Name: Beirut Port Explosion
Series Name: A City Under Dust Clouds
17/26
Series Name: A City Under Dust Clouds
Series Name: Zaïm
18/26
Series Name: Zaïm
Series Name: My Work in the Year 2020
19/26
Series Name: My Work in the Year 2020
Series Name: Sea Drops
20/26
Series Name: Sea Drops
Series Name: Raw Nature
21/26
Series Name: Raw Nature
Series Name: Raw Nature
22/26
Series Name: Raw Nature
Series Name: Artifacts Beyond the Whiteout
23/26
Series Name: Artifacts Beyond the Whiteout
Series Name: Freezing Light Quest
24/26
Series Name: Freezing Light Quest
Series Name: Hvaldimir, the White Whale
25/26
Series Name: Hvaldimir, the White Whale
Steel frame and brick walls at the Bauhaus-style UNESCO World Heritage Site of Zeche Zollverein in Essen, Germany
26/26
Steel frame and brick walls at the Bauhaus-style UNESCO World Heritage Site of Zeche Zollverein in Essen, Germany
View gallery - 26 images

Following a couple of months of smaller announcements, the Sony World Photography Awards has revealed its professional winners and overall Photographer of the Year. Now in its 14th year, this prestigious photography competition again delivers a strong assortment of images, from striking photojournalism to surreal landscape imagery.

The top Photographer of the Year prize went to UK documentarian Craig Easton for a series entitled Bank Top. Collaborating with writer Abdul Aziz Hafiz, Easton spent a year capturing portraits of people living in Bank Top, a highly segregated neighborhood in northern England.

Professional Photographer of the Year - Craig Easton. Series entitled 'Bank Top'
Professional Photographer of the Year - Craig Easton. Series entitled 'Bank Top'

“I photograph to learn, to try to understand and to document and share stories,” says Easton. “It is a privilege to be able to do so and to challenge perceptions and stereotypes – something that is especially important to me. To have these stories from underrepresented or misrepresented communities in northern England where I live recognized and shared worldwide is wonderful.”

The Open Photographer of the Year prize, based on the best single image submission, went to Tamary Kudita, a fine art photographer based in Zimbabwe. Kudita’s compelling shot, entitled African Victorian, interrogates stereotypical representations of African women.

Open Photographer of the Year - Tamary Kudita. Best single image
Open Photographer of the Year - Tamary Kudita. Best single image

African Victorian pays tribute to the contemporary being who is also rooted in history,” says Kudita. “A central notion in my work is the importance of African representation and I am thankful to have received the opportunity to put Zimbabwean art on the map.”

Series Name: The Moon Revisited
Series Name: The Moon Revisited

Responding to the global pandemic, the World Photography Organization developed a number of dedicated online features to deliver the Awards this year. As well as a downloadable ebook featuring the winning images, a virtual exhibition has been created.

The competition also released a 60-minute documentary feature celebrating the 2021 winners called A Year in Photos. Hosted by art historian Jacky Klein and comedian Nish Kumar, the documentary visits all the winning photographers and delves into their unique creative processes.

Series Name: Beirut Port Explosion
Series Name: Beirut Port Explosion

Take a look through our gallery at more highlights from this year's selection of professional winners, and check out the exclusive documentary feature below.

A Year in Photos from Sony World Photography Awards 2021

Source: World Photography Organization

View gallery - 26 images

Tags

PhotographyPhotographySony World Photography AwardsAwardsCompetition
Rich Haridy
Rich Haridy
With interests in film, new media, and the new wave of psychedelic science, Rich has written for a number of online and print publications over the last decade and was Chair of the Australian Film Critics Association from 2013-2015. Since joining New Atlas Rich’s interests have broadened to encompass the era-defining effects of new technology on culture and life in the 21st century.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More