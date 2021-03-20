The remarkable winners of the 2021 Sony World Photography Awards

The winners of the 2021 Sony World Photography Awards deliver an eclectic assortment of incredible images, spanning everything from a once-in-a-lifetime shot of a comet over Stonehenge to a portrait of the unique way COVID-19 changed live music performances.

The Sony World Photography Awards is one of the biggest annual photography contests in the world and is composed of four separate competitions: Professional, Youth, Student, and Open. The Open competition focuses on the best single images spanning 10 general categories. The overall winners will be announced next month but this initial announcement covers the main Open category winners.

'Disinfection'. During the coronavirus pandemic, the Health Affairs unit of Ankara Municipality sprays all public transportation, day and night. F.Dilek Uyar, Turkey, Category Winner, Open, Street Photography, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards

Unsurprisingly, several of this year’s winners and shortlisted entries present unique perspective on the recent pandemic year. Turkish photographer F.Dilek Uyar won the Street Photography category with a beautifully composed surreal shot of a worker conducting a daily disinfection of a train station.

'Comet NEOWISE over Stonehenge'. Comet NEOWISE passes over Stonehenge in the United Kingdom. The comet is due to return in approximately 6,800 years. James Rushforth, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Open, Landscape, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards

German photographer Holger Bücker was shortlisted in the Lifestyle category for an image of a musician playing to 1,000 cars in Hannover. The shot is one for the ages, seemingly normal to us right now but inarguably bizarre to anyone looking at it with no knowledge of the last 12 months.

'Foggy Morning Fishing'. Myanmar Min Min Zaw, Myanmar, Shortlist, Open, Travel, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards

Other highlights from this year’s Open competition affirm the Awards focus on compelling compositions, such as Klaus Lenzen’s Architecture category-winning shot of a set of stairs leading up to a hotel, or Min Min Zaw’s fairytale-like shortlisted image of a foggy morning in Myanmar.

Take a look through the gallery of our handpicked highlights from this year’s Open competition for more incredible photographic visions.

Source: World Photography Organization