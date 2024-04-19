© 2024 New Atlas
Sony World Photography Awards showcases beauty of the natural world

By Adam Williams
April 19, 2024
Sony World Photography Awards showcases beauty of the natural world
Highest Mountain in the South of Vietnam, by Tran Tuan Viet, captures the stunning Ba Den Mountain. At its summit stands a huge Bodhisattva statue
1/25
Caiman Crunch, by Ian Ford, was taken on Brazil's São Lourenço river and captures the moment a female jaguar pounces on an unsuspecting caiman
2/25
Elephant Sand Bath, by Ju Shen Lee, expertly photographs a local elephant enjoying a sand bath in Nepal's Narayani River. Sand baths help protect an elephant’s skin from insect bites and to keep the animal warm in the cooler winter months
3/25
Untitled image, by Muhammad Saddique Inam, photographs Pashtun men running an open-air dried fruit market on what should be an unoccupied bus stop alongside a busy road in Gujranwala City, Pakistan
4/25
Heading Down, by Abdulla AL-Mushaifri, captures the moment that a rider in the Sultanate of Oman was about to fall after he tried to stand on his horse’s back, but was saved by his colleague
5/25
Traffic Circle, by Lim Chien Ting, takes to the sky to reveal how the Pearl Ring Roundabout in Shanghai, China, harmonizes with the detailed patterns of its surroundings
6/25
Pabbajja Samanera, by Dhiky Aditya, shows the warm light of the lanterns illuminating Buddhist novices in the courtyard of Borobudur temple, Indonesia
7/25
Untitled image, by Yasser Alomari, captures the moment a supermoon appears to rest on the top of the Saudi Public Investment Fund tower in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
8/25
September, by Viktors Rimarevs, is a mysterious image of a small boat on a lonely shore in Tuja, Poland
9/25
Falling Out of Time, by Ana Skobe, captures a lighthouse bathed in light, with a figure at its base offering a sense of scale against the huge manmade object
10/25
Lonely Surfer, by Daniel Murray, shows a lone surfer on the beach in Cornwall getting ready to head out to sea
11/25
Sala Mayor, Pison Ancestral House, Philippines, by Siobhán Doran, is part of a book project named Houses that Sugar Built: An Intimate Portrait of Philippine Ancestral Homes, for which Doran was granted access to historic mansions
12/25
मिट्टी के दायरे (Circles in Sand), by Sujata Setia, is part of an ongoing series of portraits and stories that present a photographic study of patterns of domestic abuse in the South Asian community
13/25
Massive Pesticide Poisoning of Beehives, by Mahé Elipe, shows the tragic moment in 2023 that beekeepers in San Francisco found that thousands of bees had fallen victim to a massive poisoning incident
14/25
Untitled, by Eddo Hartmann, is an infrared image of the remains of an observation tower at Opytnoe Pole. It was the first testing ground at the Semipalatinsk Test Site, which was a large-scale facility used by the USSR between 1949 and 1962 for atmospheric nuclear tests
15/25
Untitled, by Thomas Meurot, shows surfer Samuel Redon enjoying a small but beautiful wave on Iceland's amazing coastal landscape
16/25
Untitled, by Kathleen Orlinsky, photographs one of the Chiricahua Apache people in the Gila Wilderness in southern New Mexico. The Chiricahua Apache people lived freely in the region for centuries before they were forced onto reservations by the US government
17/25
Moonrise Sprites over Storr, by Liam Man, shows the Old Man of Storr rock formation in Scotland illuminated with powerful lights attached to drones
18/25
Child Sleeping at a Construction Site, by Mitul Kajaria, photographs the young child of a construction worker napping in a makeshift bed at a bustling construction site in India
19/25
Spiralkampagnen, by Juliette Pavy, won the overall Photographer of the Year prize. The image is one of a series exploring the lasting impact of a forced birth control campaign led by Danish authorities in Greenland in the 1960s and 1970s
20/25
Father and Son, by Valery Poshtarov, is part of a project in which fathers and sons hold hands for the first time in years, sometimes decades
21/25
Between Calm and Catastrophe, by Yan Li, captures a tranquil floating village on Lake Titicaca, between Peru and Bolivia, in stark contrast to an approaching wildfire in the distance
22/25
Kuwait, 1991, by Sebastião Salgado, is a historic image showing a fight against burning oil wells in Kuwait. Salgado was honored by the awards for his Outstanding Contribution to Photography
23/25
The Fisherman’s Life, by Kyaw Htet, depicts the Inle Lake in Myanmar, which is known for its picturesque scenery. The local fishermen use a unique leg-rowing technique to propel their boats
24/25
People of the Misty Oasis: Abdel Qader, by Karim Osama, is a portrait of Abdel Qader of the Amirab tribe, photographed in the E’daib valley of Mount Elba, a people with a deep ancestral history who have not been properly documented before
25/25
The overall winners of the 2024 Sony World Photography Awards have been revealed. This year's selection of images showcases a sublime mixture of unspoiled landscapes, amazing animals, and extraordinary people going about their lives.

Now in its 17th year, the Sony World Photography Awards celebrates powerful photographs that resonate with audiences worldwide. Read on for a look at some competition standouts, and be sure to head to the gallery to see a selection of our favorite photographs from this year's winners.

The prestigious Photographer of the Year prize, which includes US$25,000 and Sony photography gear, was awarded to France's Juliette Pavy for her photo series Spiralkampagnen: Forced Contraception and Unintended Sterilisation of Greenlandic Women.

The haunting series draws attention to the lasting impact of a forced birth control campaign led by Danish authorities in Greenland in the 1960s and 1970s, in which several thousand Inuit women and children were implanted with intrauterine devices without their consent.

Spiralkampagnen, by Juliette Pavy, won the overall Photographer of the Year prize. The image is one of a series exploring the lasting impact of a forced birth control campaign led by Danish authorities in Greenland in the 1960s and 1970s
"‘I am truly honored to be named the Photographer of the Year and for my work to be recognized among such a remarkable selection of projects and stories celebrated here tonight," said Pavy. "With this award I hope to give a voice to those who were silenced for almost half a century, and to all the women in the world who are constantly fighting for their rights. By telling this story, I want to raise awareness of the violence against Inuit women and the social and psychological repercussions of this forced contraception campaign, and the unintended sterilisation of many of its victims."

Moonrise Sprites over Storr, by Liam Man, shows the Old Man of Storr rock formation in Scotland illuminated with powerful lights attached to drones
The UK's Liam Man has been declared Open Photographer of the Year for his photograph Moonrise Sprites over Storr. This stunning image captures a rock formation named the Old Man of Storr on the Isle of Skye, Scotland, highlighting the rugged mountainous landscape and the winter sky.

The shot was challenging to realize and was taken at night and lit both by drone lights and the rising moon during a powerful blizzard.

Caiman Crunch, by Ian Ford, was taken on Brazil's São Lourenço river and captures the moment a female jaguar pounces on an unsuspecting caiman
Ian Ford, again from the UK, won the Natural World & Wildlife Category for this photo titled Caiman Crunch. Nearing the end of his adventure on the São Lourenço River in Brazil, he was told that a jaguar had been spotted nearby. Racing to the spot, he happened upon a female stalking her prey and was perfectly positioned as she pounced on an unsuspecting caiman.

