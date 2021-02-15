© 2021 New Atlas
Sony World Photography Awards reveal dazzling 2021 National Winners

By Rich Haridy
February 14, 2021
The Julian Alps
An aerial photograph of the sports complex in Nové Město na Moravě
Since places of worship are closed, these men pray on the Astroturf pitch, while adhering to social distancing
The Julian Alps
The image was created by taking individual shots of an oxidised iron structure and recomposing them later into a balloon-like image
This is an aerial photograph of a mountain road in Hakone, Japan
This image is titled Fertility
This scene shows a father and son catching fish early one winter morning
This piece of ice had rolled around in the shallows until it assumed a worn and organic form
A street in Colombo during the COVID-19 pandemic
A snaking dune in Death Valley meets the saddle of the surrounding mountains
Light painting one evening in a Latvian forest
Street Workout
This Museum of Islamic Art has rapidly become an iconic feature of the Doha landscape. Standing alone on reclaimed land, the building draws a great deal of influence from ancient Islamic architecture, most notably the Mosque of Ibn Tulun in Cairo
The tiger is an important symbol in Taiwanese culture. The photographer used fluorescent paint to depict its essence
A wild red fox looking for food following a hard rainfall in the National Park of Abruzzo
The exposure was 30 seconds long, and shot at ISO 4000, using a tripod
This photograph of a long-tailed macaque, also known as the crab-eating macaque, was taken in the mangrove forest of Kuala Gula, Perak
Titled 'Silently in the Mountains'
Sunrise on the slopes of the Popocatépetl volcano
Photographed in Fukushima, Japan, this train – known as Ki-Ha 40 – was retired from the Tadami Line on 11 March, 2020
A road running through the largest old-growth forest in Croatia
A lone cross-country skier ascends a hill
A panoramic view of unused taxis parked on the rooftop of a building during the COVID-19 pandemic
Autumn season at Lake Kawaguchi in Japan
The first wave of winners in the prestigious 2021 Sony World Photography Awards have been revealed. Spanning 51 countries, these National Award winners include a number of gorgeous drone shots and some compelling perspectives on the ways COVID-19 has transformed the world.

In its 14th year, the Sony World Photography Awards is one of the biggest photo contests around. It is split into two general categories: Professional (based on large submissions highlighting a body of work) and Open (the single image category). More than 165,000 images were submitted into this year’s Open category, spanning 10 thematic categories.

All entries in the Open category are automatically considered for this first wave of National prizes. This year there are 51 countries awarded with regional winners, with the final general prizes to be handed out in April 2021.

Some highlights from the impressive assortment of winners include Wong Chek Poh’s compelling shot of unused taxicabs in Singapore parked on top of a building; Patrick Mueller’s stunningly composed USA-winning shot of a sand dune snaking up between two mountains in Death Valley; and Mehmet Aslan’s incredible drone shot of a soccer pitch being repurposed for socially distanced prayer in Turkey.

Take a look through our gallery at more of this year’s spectacular National Winners, and check out all our prior coverage of the Sony World Photography Awards.

Source: World Photography Organization

