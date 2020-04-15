The astonishing winners of the 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

After receiving a record-breaking 350,000 submissions, the Sony World Photography Awards has revealed the best single images from its massive 2020 competition. This year’s winning images feature a spectacular array of the world’s most impressive photographs from the past twelve months.

Following last month’s national winner announcement, the Sony World Photography Awards second wave of winners focuses on the best single images in its Open competition. Spanning ten categories, covering the usual Architecture, Landscape and Travel themes, the Open competition includes both professional and amateur photographers.

Winner, Travel, Riding a Saharan Freight Train. At 2.5km long, the iron-ore train in Mauritania is one of the longest trains in the world. It covers over 700km on its journey from the coastal town of Nouadhibou to the Saharan wilderness of Zouérat Adrian Guerin, Australia, Winner, Open, Travel, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

The winning highlights include an incredible shot from Australian photographer Adrian Guerin aboard one of the world’s longest freight trains carrying iron-ore across the Sahara; an impeccably composed snap of an old power station being demolished, from UK photographer Alec Connah; and a sublime image of a solitary iceberg in Greenland.

Winner, Motion, Going Down! Despite measuring 125 metres high, it took the four cooling towers of Ironbridge Power Station in Shropshire, England, just 10 seconds to be demolished on 6 December 2019 Alec Connah, United Kingdom, Winner, Open, Motion, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Antoine Veling’s surreal photograph of Iggy Pop during a 2019 concert in the Sydney Opera House won the Culture category. Veling’s snap turns a moment of genuine spontaneity, when the audience were invited up to dance on the stage, into something akin to a biblical Caravaggio painting.

Winner, Culture, Mark 5:28. Audience members were invited on stage to dance at an Iggy Pop concert in Sydney Opera House, Australia, on 17 April 2019 Antoine Veling, Australia, Winner, Open, Culture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

A large volume of shortlisted images were also revealed in this new announcement, highlighting the impressive depth of quality in this year’s competition. Many of the shortlisted images could easily have won major prizes in a lesser competition, such as Stephen Tomlinson’s gorgeous drone shot of Brighton pier that turns the location into a strange real-life pinball machine.

Shortlist, Architecture, Pinball Pier. Brighton Pier illuminated at dusk Stephen Tomlinson, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Open, Architecture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

The Sony World Photography Awards has cancelled this year’s annual exhibition and award ceremony due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The overall top winners will be revealed in early June. In the meantime the organization has launched a Stay Connected initiative, to help support and inspire photographic communities through online activities over the coming months.

Take a look through our gallery at more highlights from this year’s stellar competition.

Source: Sony World Photography Awards