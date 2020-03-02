© 2020 New Atlas
Digital Cameras

National winners revealed in the 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

By Rich Haridy
March 01, 2020
National winners revealed in t...
Winner, Saudi Arabia. "Horse Motion". A horse breeder plays a horse in one of the stables of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Winner, Saudi Arabia. "Horse Motion". A horse breeder plays a horse in one of the stables of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
View 18 Images
Winner, Thailand. "Red day". Kawaguchigo lake, Japan
1/18
Winner, Thailand. "Red day". Kawaguchigo lake, Japan
Winner, Norway. "Mine 6". An old coal mine in Svalbard
2/18
Winner, Norway. "Mine 6". An old coal mine in Svalbard
Winner, Japan
3/18
Winner, Japan
Winner, Italy. "Sur La Mer"
4/18
Winner, Italy. "Sur La Mer"
Winner, Latvia. "Autumn serpentine". The mountains of Romania
5/18
Winner, Latvia. "Autumn serpentine". The mountains of Romania
Winner, Bulgaria. "Sunset". The photo was taken in one of the excavated tunnels and galleries during the First World War. Most of them can be seen on Via Ferrata De Luca-Innerkofler
6/18
Winner, Bulgaria. "Sunset". The photo was taken in one of the excavated tunnels and galleries during the First World War. Most of them can be seen on Via Ferrata De Luca-Innerkofler
Winner, Saudi Arabia. "Horse Motion". A horse breeder plays a horse in one of the stables of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
7/18
Winner, Saudi Arabia. "Horse Motion". A horse breeder plays a horse in one of the stables of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Winner, Sweden. "Spread'em". The Onguma Private Reserve, near Etosha, Namibia
8/18
Winner, Sweden. "Spread'em". The Onguma Private Reserve, near Etosha, Namibia
Winner, Czech Republic. "Wondering monkey". A place called Monkey Forest in Indonesia
9/18
Winner, Czech Republic. "Wondering monkey". A place called Monkey Forest in Indonesia
Winner, Mexico. "Mañana Universitaria"
10/18
Winner, Mexico. "Mañana Universitaria"
Winner, Poland. "The Game of Shadows". Lisbon, Portugal
11/18
Winner, Poland. "The Game of Shadows". Lisbon, Portugal
Winner, Bangladesh. "Reminiscence"
12/18
Winner, Bangladesh. "Reminiscence"
Winner, Australia. "That's Nothing to Laugh About".
13/18
Winner, Australia. "That's Nothing to Laugh About".
Winner, China. "Another Self"
14/18
Winner, China. "Another Self"
Second place, Hong Kong. "Video to Jacks"
15/18
Second place, Hong Kong. "Video to Jacks"
Winner, India. "The Hero". The Burj Khalifa in Dubai
16/18
Winner, India. "The Hero". The Burj Khalifa in Dubai
Winner, Malaysia. "Descend From Above". Mongolian horse herding
17/18
Winner, Malaysia. "Descend From Above". Mongolian horse herding
Winner, Singapore. "Parallel"
18/18
Winner, Singapore. "Parallel"
View gallery - 18 images

One of the largest and most prestigious photo contests in the world has revealed its first wave of 2020 winners. The Sony World Photography Awards National winners focus on the best regional talent across more than 60 countries around the globe.

The 2020 Sony World Photography Awards received a record breaking 350,000 submissions, with 190,000 entries into its Open category. The Open category spans a number of thematic sections, all seeking the best single photograph from either amateur or professional photographers.

All entries in the Open category automatically qualify for a national award based on the nationality of the photographer, and this year 63 countries are celebrated in the National and Regional awards. The winning selections span a spectacularly diverse variety of images from gorgeously framed drone shots to surreal and fantastic portraits.

Winner, Australia. "That's Nothing to Laugh About".
Winner, Australia. "That's Nothing to Laugh About".

Adam Stevenson won the best Australian photograph with an incredible shot of a Kookaburra watching over the devastation of the bushfires that tore through the country over the past few months. The shot is titled “That’s Nothing to Laugh About” and was snapped with a Iphone X near Stevenson’s home at Wallabi Point in New South Wales.

“As I watched the sun set through the smoke a kookaburra appeared and allowed me to walk right up to it,” Stevenson writes, describing the instantly iconic moment. “We shared a moment, watching the sun fade behind the apocalyptic scene… he was laughing.”

Winner, Sweden. "Spread'em". The Onguma Private Reserve, near Etosha, Namibia
Winner, Sweden. "Spread'em". The Onguma Private Reserve, near Etosha, Namibia

Another impressive highlight is Marcus Westberg’s strange portrait of a giraffe awkwardly bending to drink at a waterhole. Winning the best Swedish photograph, Westberg spent days in a hiding spot near the waterhole waiting to capture a shot of a giraffe.

“I knew if I was patient enough I would have a good chance of photographing giraffes as they came in to drink, but I never imagined any of them would squeeze in between the hide and the waterhole,” writes Westberg, describing how he took the odd shot. “This presented me with a different perspective than I had envisioned.”

Take a look through our gallery at some more stunning highlights from the first wave of winning photographs in the Sony World Photography Awards.

Source: World Photography Organization

View gallery - 18 images

Tags

Digital CamerasPhotographersAwardsCompetitionSonyDrone photographyPhotography
Rich Haridy
With interests in film, new media, and the new wave of psychedelic science, Rich has written for a number of online and print publications over the last decade and was Chair of the Australian Film Critics Association from 2013-2015. Since joining New Atlas Rich’s interests have broadened to encompass the era-defining effects of new technology on culture and life in the 21st century.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More