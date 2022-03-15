© 2022 New Atlas
The extraordinary winners of the 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

By Rich Haridy
March 14, 2022
This night eruption of the Etna volcano was taken from San Teodoro
Wind generated energy on a Greek island.
Wind generated energy on a Greek island.
Stars and Northern Lights Over Chalets, Hatcher Pass, Alaska
Stars and Northern Lights Over Chalets, Hatcher Pass, Alaska
Fairy Chimneys. Cappadocia, Turkey
Fairy Chimneys. Cappadocia, Turkey
Winner, Natural World & Wildlife. A wild mustang stallion kicks up a dust storm in northwestern Colorado
Winner, Natural World & Wildlife. A wild mustang stallion kicks up a dust storm in northwestern Colorado
Winner, Landscape. A field of sunflowers in Castilla and León
Winner, Landscape. A field of sunflowers in Castilla and León
A murmuration of starlings over Lough Ennell in County Westmeath, Ireland
A murmuration of starlings over Lough Ennell in County Westmeath, Ireland
The Arctic Hideaway, on an island one hour from Bodø, Norway, inside the Arctic Circle
The Arctic Hideaway, on an island one hour from Bodø, Norway, inside the Arctic Circle
Patenga beach in Chittagong, Bangladesh
Patenga beach in Chittagong, Bangladesh
The animals, part of a circus, are cleaned twice a week in the shallow waters of the Karatoa stream in Bangladesh
The animals, part of a circus, are cleaned twice a week in the shallow waters of the Karatoa stream in Bangladesh
A man is staring back at a life-sized photo of a T-Rex
A man is staring back at a life-sized photo of a T-Rex
Iceland
Iceland
Violent midnight storms over the Aegean Sea, captured from a cliff above Chora on Folegandros island, in October 2021
Violent midnight storms over the Aegean Sea, captured from a cliff above Chora on Folegandros island, in October 2021
A winter sunset in Krkonoše National Park
A winter sunset in Krkonoše National Park
The Mondala Pass is 5,363 metres above sea level, and is the only way to the Kula Kangri mountain
The Mondala Pass is 5,363 metres above sea level, and is the only way to the Kula Kangri mountain
Macaws during their early morning flight in Caracas, Venezuela
Macaws during their early morning flight in Caracas, Venezuela
Daily life of the rural population in Corrientes, Argentina
Daily life of the rural population in Corrientes, Argentina
Winner, Travel. Street culture in Hanoi
Winner, Travel. Street culture in Hanoi
Germany
Germany
Geldingadalir, Iceland's youngest volcano
Geldingadalir, Iceland's youngest volcano
Herds of Red Deer live freely in Richmond Park, London
Herds of Red Deer live freely in Richmond Park, London
Play-building
Play-building
Salt Lake
Salt Lake
Hide and Seek
Hide and Seek
Fly me to the Moon
Fly me to the Moon
The new National Heart Centre Singapore building
The new National Heart Centre Singapore building
A young woman in an umbrella workshop, making a traditional Burmese parasol in Mandalay, Myanmar
A young woman in an umbrella workshop, making a traditional Burmese parasol in Mandalay, Myanmar
Don't Go!
Don't Go!
Winner, Lifestyle. Honey collectors, Bangladesh
Winner, Lifestyle. Honey collectors, Bangladesh
Maasai Mara
Maasai Mara
Kermanshah, Iran
Kermanshah, Iran
The Three Graces, located at Liverpool Pier Head, shot from the Albert Dock using the zoom lens on the Pixel 6 Pro
The Three Graces, located at Liverpool Pier Head, shot from the Albert Dock using the zoom lens on the Pixel 6 Pro
Tangi Sar, Kurdistan
Tangi Sar, Kurdistan
Hanoi FPT Corporation's building reflected on the street, on a rainy night
Hanoi FPT Corporation's building reflected on the street, on a rainy night
This is the third out of four explosions, carried out over four days, demolishing the Provincial Agricultural Consortium’s silo in Cagliari, Italy
This is the third out of four explosions, carried out over four days, demolishing the Provincial Agricultural Consortium’s silo in Cagliari, Italy
Guapiles, Costa Rica. Crowned tree frog
Guapiles, Costa Rica. Crowned tree frog
Al Seef Souk, Dubai
Al Seef Souk, Dubai
Winner, Architecture. An industrial district in Hong Kong
Winner, Architecture. An industrial district in Hong Kong
The Hague, Netherlands
The Hague, Netherlands
The winners of the 2022 Sony World Photography Awards have been revealed, spanning a truly stunning array of photographic styles and subjects, from elegantly composed landscapes to surreal street photography.

The massive Song World Photography Awards spans four separate competitions: Professional, Youth, Student, and Open. Perhaps the biggest competition is Open, which looks for the best single image across 10 general categories. This year’s Open competition garnered more than 170,000 individual entries.

“Creativity and originality were very important in choosing a winning image and it was terrific to see the excitement and joy of the photographers when they captured the moment,” said Hideko Kataoka, who spearheaded the judging for this year’s Open competition. “The photographs in this competition each make a coherent visual statement about a situation or particular circumstance in an elegant visual way.”

Unlike the last couple of years which have been unsurprisingly influenced by the global pandemic, the 2022 shortlist is dominated by elegant geometric compositions and uncanny abstractions. Scott Wilson’s Anger Management is a perfect example, winning the Natural World and Wildlife category with an evocative shot of a wild mustang stallion kicking up dust.

More black and white shots dominated the winning entries this year, including Anthony Chan’s Architecture-winning shot of an industrial building in Hong Kong and Vicente Ansola’s spectacular photo of wilted sunflowers in a rural Spanish field.

Dozens more images were shortlisted in each category, creating a fantastic overview of contemporary photography in 2022. Highlights here include a cheekily framed shot of a man in front of a life-sized image of a T-rex from Singapore photographer Kantaya New; a mind-bending shot of a flock of birds forming the shape of a giant bird from James Crombie; and a frightening drone shot of Iceland’s youngest volcano from Luis Manuel Vilariño Lopez.

Take a look through our gallery at more handpicked highlights from this year's shortlist.

Source: World Photography Organization

