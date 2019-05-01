Fashioned using aircraft-grade, CNC-machined aluminum, the cone-shaped pedestal has a 315 mm (12.4 in) diameter base and is 520 mm (20.4 in) tall, and has been treated to a 11-mm (0.4 in) thick, 575-mm (22.6 in) diameter tempered glass table top. Within that pedestal is a multi-speaker array – comprising a 40 W bass thumper, two 15 W full range drivers and two 5 W tweeters – that throws out sound in all directions, across a frequency range of 35 Hz to 18 kHz.

