Bluetooth speaker topped with glass makes a surround sound coffee tableView gallery - 5 images
Hong Kong-based Coolgeek has launched a 360-degree Bluetooth speaker that's a little different from the rest. A circular piece of glass has been plonked on top, turning the setup into a music-streaming coffee table.
Described as the perfect combination of art, audio and utility, the Soundesk is currently raising production funds on Kickstarter.
"Our team understands the transformative power of music and its ability to create a relaxing home," said the company's Benny Lee. "But we prefer that technology remains in the background and fits into the aesthetic of one's home. Soundesk provides the perfect solution: a beautifully designed table that also provides a superior listening experience in any room."
Fashioned using aircraft-grade, CNC-machined aluminum, the cone-shaped pedestal has a 315 mm (12.4 in) diameter base and is 520 mm (20.4 in) tall, and has been treated to a 11-mm (0.4 in) thick, 575-mm (22.6 in) diameter tempered glass table top. Within that pedestal is a multi-speaker array – comprising a 40 W bass thumper, two 15 W full range drivers and two 5 W tweeters – that throws out sound in all directions, across a frequency range of 35 Hz to 18 kHz.
Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity allows for playlists on a smartphone, tablet or laptop to be wirelessly sent over to the Soundesk, though there's also an aux input for cabled input. And a built-in 4,400 mAh battery means that the Soundesk can be moved around the room without dragging power cables.
Kickstarter pledges for the Soundesk start at US$399 and, if all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in August. The video below has more.
Sources: Coolgeek, Kickstarter
