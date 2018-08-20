"We have been following the tiny house movement over the past 3 to 4 years or more in Canada, Europe and the US," Shona Macpherson and Barlo Smith tell New Atlas. "We loved the idea of offering an affordable option for a large range of people. The land and property prices in Australia have sky rocketed over the last 5 years and this makes it very hard, particularly for young people, to get a property or home of their own. We have two teenage daughters and thought there would be many others that could look to owning a tiny house, that does not need council approval or development application costs and would allow for a better and more sustainable way of living. The ability to move the tiny house if situations changed and have an asset that could be rented out or sold etc."