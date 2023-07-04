Night sky shines in 15th Astronomy Photographer of the Year shortlist

There are few photography subjects more fascinating and beautiful than the cosmos itself, and the annual Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition highlights that. The shortlist for 2023 has now been published, starring some stunning shots of the Sun, our majestic Milky Way, and awe-inspiring aurorae.

Run by Royal Museums Greenwich in the UK, the Astronomy Photographer of the Year is the world’s largest competition of its kind, and as past galleries attest, it always attracts some incredible images from astrophotographers around the world.

Now in its 15th year, the 2023 shortlist features a range of subjects across the competition’s usual categories. That includes detailed photos of our Sun and Moon, glamor shots of galaxies, and the swirling patterns of nebulae. Others contrast celestial and Earthly scapes, showing the Milky Way, comets, aurorae, or star tracks across the night sky above an equally mesmerizing landmark.

The Great Solar Flare by Mehmet Ergün, taken in Traisen, Germany. Shortlisted in the Our Sun category Mehmet Ergün

Among the highlights are The Great Solar Flare by Mehmet Ergün, which shows our Sun in sharper detail than we’re used to seeing. Photographed using an H-alpha solar telescope, the image captures the texture of our local star, including a huge solar flare. But let's not forget the mind-blowing scale on show here: “According to our calculation, this solar flare is about 700,000 km (435,000 miles) long,” Ergün said. “Earth has a diameter of about 12,700 km (7,890 miles).”

Another highlight is Pandora’s Box by Derek Horlock. The Milky Way lurks in the night sky above the Greek island of Naxos, contrasted with a painting of the mythological figure Pandora by Balinese artist Wild Drawing, on the wall of an abandoned hotel.

Pandora's Box by Derek Horlock, taken in Alyko Beach Naxos, Greece. Shortlisted in the People & Space category Derek Horlock

The winners of each category, two special prizes and the overall winner will be announced on September 14, 2023. In the meantime, take a stroll through our gallery at the other shortlisted images.

Source: Royal Museums Greenwich