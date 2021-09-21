© 2021 New Atlas
The Astronomy Photo Awards features the greatest shots in the universe

By Rich Haridy
September 20, 2021
The Astronomy Photo Awards fea...
Runner Up - Skyscapes. Moon Over Mount Etna South East Crater. Milo, Sicily, Italy. Canon EOS 6D camera, Sigma 150–600 mm lens at 347 mm f/5.6. Foreground: ISO 800, 5-second exposure. Moon: ISO 100, 1/125-second exposure
Overall Winner. The Golden Ring. Ali, Tibet, China. Fujifilm XT-4 camera. Sun: 386 mm f/10 lens, ISO 160, 1/2000-second exposure. Moving cloud: ND1000 filter, 386 mm f/16 lens, ISO 160, 1-second exposure
Winner - Aurorae. Polar Lights Dance. Approach to the Kara Strait, Russia. Sony ILCE-7M3 camera, 28 mm f/2.8 lens, ISO 100, 25-second exposure.
Runner Up - Aurorae. Proper Welcome for the Moon. Kolari, Lapland, Finland. Nikon D850 camera, 15 mm f/2.8 lens, ISO 400, 1.6-second exposure
Highly Commended - Aurorae. Goðafoss Flow. Goðafoss, Northeastern Region, Iceland. Canon EOS 5D Mark IV camera, 24 mm f/2.5 lens, ISO 2500, 16 x 2.5-second exposures
Runner Up - Galaxies. The Nebulae of the Triangulum Galaxy. Mayhill, New Mexico, USA. Takahashi FSQ106 EDX4 530 mm telescope at f/5 and PlaneWave 14" CDK 2543 mm telescope at f/7.2, Chroma filters, Software Bisque Paramount MX+ and Paramount ME-II mounts, RB-SII-Ha-OIII composite, 49.5 hours total exposure
Winner - Galaxies. The Milky Ring. Sichuan and Qinghai, China; Lake Pukaki, New Zealand. Nikon D810a camera, 40 mm f/1.4 lens, ISO 8000, 1000 x 6-second exposures
Highly Commended - Galaxies. A Smiley in Space. Río Hurtado, Coquimbo Region, Chile. Planewave CDK 17" telescope at f/6.8, Astrodon filters, Software Bisque Paramount ME mount, SBIG STXL-11002 camera, L-RGB-Ha composite, 27.5 hours total exposure
Runner Up - Our Moon. Lunar Halo. Östersund, Jämtland County, Sweden. Nikon Z6 II camera, 14 mm f/5.6 lens, ISO 200, 6 x 15-second exposures
Winner - Our Moon. Beyond the Limb. Forges-les-Bains, Île-de-France, France. Celestron C11 2800 mm telescope at f/10, iOptron iEQ30 mount, Basler ACA2500-14GC camera. Occultation: 1 x 2.5-millisecond exposures. Venus: 50 x 2.5-millisecond exposures. Moon: 200 x 15-millisecond exposures
Highly Commended - Our Moon. Iridum to Imbrium. St Kilda East, Victoria, Australia. Self-built Dall-Kirkham 405 mm telescope at f/16, self-built Alt-Azimuth fork mount, Astrodon RGB filters, ZWO ASI120MM camera, 9,000 x 0.0625-second exposures
Highly Commended - Our Sun. Curtain of Hydrogen. Buffalo, New York, USA. Astro-Physics 92 mm f/4.8 Stowaway refractor telescope working at 1.7 m focal length with Baader FFC, 90 mm Coronado Solarmax Ha filter, Astro-Physics 1200 mount, Grasshopper 2MP monochrome streaming camera, 1/1000-second exposure
Runner Up - Our Sun. The Sun sharing its Crown with a Comet. El Cuy Department, Río Negro, Argentina. William Optics ZenithStar 61II APO telescope, Williams Optics Flat 61 lens at f/5.9, Vixen GPD SkySensor 2000PC mount, Canon EOS 760D camera. Sky, Sun and comet: ISO 200–800, 1/800–0.6-second exposures. Moon: ISO 200–800, 0.6-second exposures. Prominences and Baily's beads: ISO 200, 1/4000-second exposures
Runner Up - People and Space. A Lonely Ship under the Stars. Rotterdam, South Holland, Netherlands. Tamron 24–70 mm telescope at f/2.8, Nikon D810a camera, ISO 800, 5-second exposure
Winner - People and Space. Lockdown. Windsor, Berkshire, UK. Sony ILCE-6600 camera, 8 mm f/4 lens. Foreground: ISO 1600, 8-second exposure. Sky: ISO 1000, 844 x 30-second exposures
Highly Commended - People and Space. Break of a New Day. Telfs, Tyrol, Austria. Canon R(a) camera. Sky: 20 mm f/4 lens, MSM rotator, ISO 6400, 5 x 60-second exposures. Foreground: f/2.8 lens, ISO 2500, multiple 1/10–8-second exposures
Runner Up - Planets, Comets, Asteroids. Perserverance. El Sauce Observatory, Río Hurtado, Coquimbo Region, Chile. ASA RC1000 telescope, Alt-Azimuth mount, ZWO ASI174MM camera, c.100,000 x 0.01-second exposures
Winner - Planets, Comets, Asteroids. A Colourful Quadrantid Meteor. Cook Station, Missouri, USA. Sony a7R III camera, SkyWatcher Star Adventurer star tracker, 70 mm f/2.8 lens, ISO 3200, 1-minute exposure
Highly Commended - Planets, Comets, Asteroids. 3° from the Sun - The Horn Extensions of Venus. St Albans, Hertfordshire, UK. Home-built 222 mm Dobsonian telescope at f/15.66, Astronomik 642 nm IR filter, home-built equatorial tracking platform, ZWO ASI174MM camera, 4,138 x 0.2-millisecond exposures
Highly Commended - Skyscapes. Van Gogh's Sketchpad. Lijiang, Yunnan Province, China. Canon 6D2 camera, Sigma 546 mm f/8 lens, ISO 100, 1/640-second exposure
Runner Up - Skyscapes. Moon Over Mount Etna South East Crater. Milo, Sicily, Italy. Canon EOS 6D camera, Sigma 150–600 mm lens at 347 mm f/5.6. Foreground: ISO 800, 5-second exposure. Moon: ISO 100, 1/125-second exposure
Winner - Skyscapes. Luna Dunes. Death Valley National Park, California, USA. Sony ILCE-7RM4 camera. Sand and sky: 70 mm f/8 lens, ISO 400, Sand: 30-second exposure, Sky: 1-second exposure. Moon: 200 mm f/2.8 lens, ISO 100, Moon face: 2.5-second exposure, Moon edge: 1/100-second exposure
Runner Up - Stars and Nebulae. Clouds in IC 2944. Chilescope, Río Hurtado, Coquimbo Region, Chile. Astro Systeme Austria 500 mm Newtonian telescope at f/3.8, Astrodon filters, ASA DDM85 Equatorial Mount, FLI Proline PL16803 camera, Ha-SII-OIII composite, 2 hours 42 minutes total exposure.
Highly Commended - Stars and Nebulae. The Colour Splash of Cygnus Loop. Coppell, Texas, USA. Takahashi FSQ-106EDX III telescope with f/3 0.6x reducer, Chroma filters, Astro-Physics Mach1GTO CP3 mount, ZWO ASI1600MM-Cool camera, Ha-SII-OIII composite, 168 hours total exposure
An incredible image of a solar eclipse has won this year's Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition. Selected from more than 4,500 entries, the stunning shot was awarded alongside other highlights, including a number of technically masterful photos of distant galaxies.

The illustrious photo competition is in its 13th year and is run out of the The Royal Observatory Greenwich. The Observatory itself was founded back in 1675 and has been at the center of several historic milestones in the measurement of time and space.

Overall Winner. The Golden Ring. Ali, Tibet, China. Fujifilm XT-4 camera. Sun: 386 mm f/10 lens, ISO 160, 1/2000-second exposure. Moving cloud: ND1000 filter, 386 mm f/16 lens, ISO 160, 1-second exposure
Overall Winner. The Golden Ring. Ali, Tibet, China. Fujifilm XT-4 camera. Sun: 386 mm f/10 lens, ISO 160, 1/2000-second exposure. Moving cloud: ND1000 filter, 386 mm f/16 lens, ISO 160, 1-second exposure

This year's top prize went to photographer Shuchang Dong for a deceptively simple shot of a solar eclipse. Dong's image was snapped in Tibet during a total solar eclipse in mid-2020.

"This image demonstrates both the beauty and simplicity of an eclipse, but also the science behind this astronomical event," says Emily Darbek-Maunder, one of this year's judges. "Our sun can still be seen as a ring circling the Moon as it passes in front of the Sun, and mountains on the lunar surface can be seen hiding some of this light on the lower righthand portion of the image. This is a stunning achievement!”

Winner - Aurorae. Polar Lights Dance. Approach to the Kara Strait, Russia. Sony ILCE-7M3 camera, 28 mm f/2.8 lens, ISO 100, 25-second exposure.
Winner - Aurorae. Polar Lights Dance. Approach to the Kara Strait, Russia. Sony ILCE-7M3 camera, 28 mm f/2.8 lens, ISO 100, 25-second exposure.

Winning the Aurorae category was a haunting shot from photographer Dmitrii Rybalka. Snapped from a moving ship approaching the Kara Strait in Russia, judge Sue Prichard said the image was reminiscent of an opening scene from a sci-fi movie.

“I'm intrigued by this image," says Prichard. "It is both beautiful but extremely unsettling. The juxtaposition of the vividness of the green with the inky blue of the ship is so dense, almost like velvet. However, the lack of any sign of human life on this steadily moving vessel feels like the opening scene of a science fiction film.”

Winner - Galaxies. The Milky Ring. Sichuan and Qinghai, China; Lake Pukaki, New Zealand. Nikon D810a camera, 40 mm f/1.4 lens, ISO 8000, 1000 x 6-second exposures
Winner - Galaxies. The Milky Ring. Sichuan and Qinghai, China; Lake Pukaki, New Zealand. Nikon D810a camera, 40 mm f/1.4 lens, ISO 8000, 1000 x 6-second exposures

Another stunning, somewhat unprecedented highlight, came with Chinese photographer Zhong Wu's mind-bending 360-degree mosaic of the Milky Way. Wu spent two years piecing the image together from 1,000 separate shots taken in both the Southern and Northern Hemispheres.

“This cosmic circle is one of the most breathtaking entries we saw this year," says judge Imad Ahmed. "The balance of colors, from the glowing upper half of the ring, to the darker, moodier bottom half, seems to encompass a whole range of majesty and beauty. The dedication of the photographer, who took almost two years to piece this picture together, must be applauded too.”

Take a look through our gallery at all the winners in the most spectacular photo contest in the universe.

Source: Royal Museums Greenwich

