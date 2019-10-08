© 2019 New Atlas
Boeing buys US$20 million stake in Virgin Galactic

By David Szondy
October 08, 2019
Virgin Galactic's first spaceflight on December 13th, 2018
Virgin Galactic's first spaceflight on December 13th, 2018

Virgin Galactic got a fiscal boost today as Boeing announced that it is investing US$20 million in the commercial spaceflight company. Virgin Galactic went public in July 2019 and has amassed $1 million in capital as part of its effort to develop a suborbital spaceplane fleet to carry paying passengers and commercial payloads.

According to Boeing, the new investment that's being offered in exchange for shares in Virgin Galactic will be closed during the fourth quarter of 2019. The stated goal is to combine Virgin Galactic's manufacturing and development infrastructure that it's used to design, build, and test spaceplanes and motherships with Boeing's decades-long experience since the days of the Apollo program that includes being the prime contractor for the International Pace Station (ISS) and the manned Starliner capsule.

"Boeing's strategic investment facilitates our effort to drive the commercialization of space and broaden consumer access to safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible new forms of transportation," says Brian Schettler, senior managing director of Boeing HorizonX Ventures. "Our work with Virgin Galactic and others will help unlock the future of space travel and high-speed mobility."

Source: Boeing

David Szondy
David Szondy is a freelance journalist, playwright, and general scribbler based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of a number of websites, four award-winning plays, a novel that has thankfully vanished from history, reviews, scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law, and has worked as a feature writer for several international magazines. He has been a New Atlas contributor since 2011.
