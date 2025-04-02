"Mudball meteorite" spent 2 million years avoiding collision – until Earth

One of the most studied space rocks of all time has given scientists another big surprise, with the "mudball meteorite" Aguas Zarcas found to have been in orbit for two million years without crashing into any other objects – or if it did, there was no damage. It challenges conventional thought of the "fragile" carbonaceous chondrite class it belongs to.

This meteorite has captured people's imaginations since it shot through Earth's atmosphere in April 2019, splitting up and raining down on Costa Rica. In 2022, a doghouse that ended up on the receiving end of one rock, which left a seven-inch (18-cm) hole in the roof, sold at auction for nearly US$50,000. (Fortunately, German shepherd Roky – who had been sleeping inside the tinny structure – was unhurt and no doubt benefited from a kennel upgrade following the auction.)

“Twenty-seven kilos [60 lb] of rocks were recovered, making this the largest fall of its kind since similar meteorites fell near Murchison in Australia in 1969,” said meteor astronomer Peter Jenniskens of the SETI Institute and NASA Ames Research Center.

“Seventy-six papers have since been written about this meteorite," added geologist Gerardo Soto of the University of Costa Rica, San José. “The fall of Aguas Zarcas was huge news in the country. No other fireball was as widely reported and then recovered as stones on the ground in Costa Rica in the last 150 years."

The pair collaborated on this new study tracing the meteorite's origin story, using satellite data, radar, security cameras and dashcams to trace the rock's route to reaching Earth. While the end of its journey is well documented, its origins – most likely from an astroid in the outer asteroid belt – is far more intriguing.

In a CM2 carbonaceous chondrite meteorite, the "M" stands for a subgroup named after the Mighei rock, which landed in Ukraine in 1889, and the "2" is how its composition has changed due to water and heat, scaled from one to six. As such, it's categorized as having been moderately altered by water, but not heat.

Carbonaceous chondrite rocks, however, are often called "mudballs" because they're rich in carbon, organic material and water-bearing minerals. This makes them susceptible to breaking up either in space or when they enter Earth's atmosphere, and others like Sutter's Mill and Flensburg had very little recoverable material for scientists to study. As such, they've had a reputation of being fragile.

“Other meteorites of this type are often described as mudballs, as they contain water-rich minerals,” said Jenniskens, “Apparently, that does not mean they are weak."

While Aguas Zarcas did eventually break up, around 25 km (15.5 miles) above the Earth's surface, it didn't shatter like others of its kind, leaving big chunks of intact rock. Analyzing cosmic ray exposure, essentially to "age" it, the scientists, along with University of California cosmochemist Kees Welten, determined that it most likely floated around in space for more than two million years without as much as a scratch. The timeline alone defies what we previously knew about carbon-rich meteorites, which usually suffer collision cracks and essentially explode into countless pieces by the time they reach the surface of the Earth.

“The last collision experienced by this rock was two million years ago,” said Welten.

The team measured the radioactive elements within the 146-gram (5.15-oz) Aguas Zarcas rock, which revealed that it had been a significant amount of time since the meteorite's inner layers had been exposed to the cosmic rays shooting through outer space – basically since it split from its asteroid, those two million years ago.

“We know of other Murchison-like meteorites that broke off at approximately the same time, and likely in the same event,” Welten added, “but most broke much more recently.”

The team also determined that, overall, the meteorite was a hefty 60 cm (23.6 in) in diameter when it hit our atmosphere, a long way from its origins in the asteroid belt.

“We can tell that this object came from a larger asteroid low in the asteroid belt, likely from its outer regions,” said Jenniskens. “After getting loose, it took two million years to hit the tiny target of Earth, all the time avoiding getting cracked.”

The findings give us new insight into carbonaceous chondrites, which are considered among the most primitive materials in the solar system. This latest research suggests Aguas Zarcas may be due for a better nickname than delicate "mudball meteorite."

The study was published in the journal Meteoritics & Planetary Science.

Source: SETI

