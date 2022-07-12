NASA releases spectacular first batch of images from James Webb

In what promises to be the beginning of a veritable torrent of science, NASA has released the first batch of images from the James Webb Space Telescope, including a gravitational lens effect, the water signature of a distant exoplanet, the death throes of a star, a cluster of galaxies, and "cosmic cliffs" where stars are born.

Launched on December 25, 2021 atop an Ariane 5 rocket from ESA's Centre Spatial Guyanais in French Guiana, the long-delayed and sometimes controversial James Webb Space Telescope has at last been fully commissioned and is beginning its science mission to explore deeper into the universe's origins than has been possible up until now.

The James Webb was conceived in 1996 as the successor to NASA's Hubble Space Telescope and was originally scheduled to launch in 2007, but suffered delays right up until a week before its eventual launch. In addition, the cost of the giant instrument ballooned from US$1.6 billion to over US$10 billion.

The spacecraft is now on station at about one million miles (1.5 million km) from Earth. It doesn't orbit any celestial body, but a sector of space called Lagrange 2 (L2) point. This is one of five sites where the gravitational forces of the Earth and the Sun balance out. This gives the infrared telescope a stable position for its planned 10-year mission and avoids delicate instruments facing the glare of the Sun or the Earth.

The first of the images was released yesterday as a teaser at a televised briefing attended by US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. This was followed today by the release of the other images plus an exoplanet atmosphere profile as a demonstration of the capabilities of the telescope. These were selected by representatives from NASA, ESA, CSA, and the Space Telescope Science Institute with more to follow in the near future.

"Today, we present humanity with a groundbreaking new view of the cosmos from the James Webb Space Telescope – a view the world has never seen before," said Nelson. "These images, including the deepest infrared view of our universe that has ever been taken, show us how Webb will help to uncover the answers to questions we don’t even yet know to ask; questions that will help us better understand our universe and humanity’s place within it.

"The Webb team’s incredible success is a reflection of what NASA does best. We take dreams and turn them into reality for the benefit of humanity. I can’t wait to see the discoveries that we uncover – the team is just getting started."

Source: NASA