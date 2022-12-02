© 2022 New Atlas
Space

Orion spacecraft leaves lunar orbit and heads for home

By David Szondy
December 01, 2022
Orion spacecraft leaves lunar orbit and heads for home
The Orion spacecraft fired its main engine for its return to Earth
The Orion spacecraft fired its main engine for its return to Earth
View 1 Image
The Orion spacecraft fired its main engine for its return to Earth
1/1
The Orion spacecraft fired its main engine for its return to Earth

NASA's Artemis 1 Moon mission has left lunar orbit and is returning to Earth. On Dec. 1 at 4:53 pm EST, the uncrewed Orion spacecraft fired its main engine for one minute and 45 seconds, placing it on a trajectory that will set it to pass close to the lunar surface in a slingshot maneuver to propel it home.

The latest course correction came on the 16th day of the Artemis 1 mission, which is designed to test the Orion spacecraft's system under deep-space conditions before astronauts are placed on board for the next Moon flight in the series. The main engine burn altered the craft's speed by about 310 mph (498 km/h).

According to NASA, a second burn of the Orion's auxiliary thrusters is scheduled for about 10:53 pm EST to fine tune its trajectory. Meanwhile, NASA engineers have been carrying out thermal tests of the onboard star trackers that are used to calculate Orion's position and orientation. This is important because the trackers have to be able to withstand the temperature extremes of deep space.

As of 5:30 pm EST, Artemis 1 is 237,600 miles (382,400 km) from Earth and 52,900 miles (85,100 km) from the Moon. On December 5, the Orion spacecraft will make a powered flyby of the Moon at 11:43 am EST, when it will come within 79.2 miles (128 km) of the lunar surface. This will set the spacecraft on its way to a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on Dec. 11.

The video below is the live feed from the Orion spacecraft.

Artemis 1

Source: NASA

Tags

SpaceartemisMoonNASA
No comments
David Szondy
David Szondy
David Szondy is a playwright, author and journalist based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of four award-winning plays, a novel, reviews, and a plethora of scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law. David has worked as a feature writer for many international magazines and has been a feature writer for New Atlas since 2011.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!