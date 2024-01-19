© 2024 New Atlas
Space

Peregrine One Moon mission comes to fiery end over the Pacific

By David Szondy
January 18, 2024
Peregrine One Moon mission comes to fiery end over the Pacific
Last image sent by Peregrine
Last image sent by Peregrine
View 3 Images
Last radio signal from Peregrine showing the moment it burned up
1/3
Last radio signal from Peregrine showing the moment it burned up
Projected reentry point of Peregrine
2/3
Projected reentry point of Peregrine
Last image sent by Peregrine
3/3
Last image sent by Peregrine
View gallery - 3 images

America's first attempt to land on the Moon in 52 years came to a fiery end today as the privately owned and operated Peregrine 1 spacecraft entered the Earth's atmosphere and burned up at 3:59 pm EST somewhere over the South Pacific.

The end of Peregrine Mission One was confirmed on Twitter by the Canberra station of NASA's Deep Space Network, which had been tracking the spacecraft and acting as a telemetry relay for Astrobotic Systems, owner of the vehicle. The station had been monitoring the Doppler signal from Peregrine when it suddenly ceased transmission.

Peregrine Mission One was intended to mark a matched pair of historical events. It was supposed to be the first US mission to land on the Moon since Apollo 17 in 1972 and the first private Moon landing in history. What began as a textbook perfect liftoff turned almost immediately to frustrated disappointment as a faulty valve leaked liquid oxygen from the propulsion system, rupturing a propellant tank.

This loss of propellant was so large that it soon became evident that the Moon landing was no longer possible and the thrust from the outgassing was pushing Peregrine off course and hampering its ability to keep its vital solar panel pointed at the Sun to provide power. Mission Control was able to stabilize the craft and the venting eventually ceased.

Despite this problem, all of the other systems aboard Peregrine and the payload of experiments it carried powered up and functioned as expected. Astrobotic hoped to salvage something of the mission by putting it into an alternative orbit. However, in consultation with NASA, the company decided to allow Peregrine to continue on its collision course and burn up in the atmosphere rather than allow it to become a hazard to navigation.

Source: NASA

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

SpaceNASAMoonLunar Lander
No comments
David Szondy
David Szondy
David Szondy is a playwright, author and journalist based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of four award-winning plays, a novel, reviews, and a plethora of scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law. David has worked as a feature writer for many international magazines and has been a feature writer for New Atlas since 2011.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!