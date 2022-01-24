© 2022 New Atlas
Space

Radian One unveils plans for single-stage to orbit spaceplane

By David Szondy
January 23, 2022
Radian One unveils plans for s...
Artist's concept of the Radian One spaceplane
Artist's concept of the Radian One spaceplane
View 7 Images
Artist's concept of the Radian One spaceplane
1/7
Artist's concept of the Radian One spaceplane
Radian One is designed for horizontal lift off and landing
2/7
Radian One is designed for horizontal lift off and landing
Radian One in orbit
3/7
Radian One in orbit
Radian One lifting off by rocket sled
4/7
Radian One lifting off by rocket sled
Radian One is designed to be able to land at conventional airports
5/7
Radian One is designed to be able to land at conventional airports
Radian One returning to Earth
6/7
Radian One returning to Earth
Radian One is powered by three rocket engines
7/7
Radian One is powered by three rocket engines
View gallery - 7 images

A new company has entered the commercial space race. Startup Radian Aerospace has emerged from stealth to announce it has secured US$27.5 million in seed funding to develop a single-stage to orbit (SSTO) spaceplane called Radian One, which is designed to lift and land horizontally.

The commercial space field has been growing steadily in recent years, with contractors taking over ferrying crews to the International Space Station, launching huge constellations of satellites into orbit, and even sending private missions and tourists into space. In addition, there are plans to replace the ISS with private space stations and proposals to send private missions to the Moon and Mars.

These private ventures tend to fall into two categories for getting into space. One is to launch payloads atop conventional staged rockets. The second is to use boosters dropped from high-altitude aircraft to deliver small payloads to low-Earth orbit.

Radian Aerospace says that it plans to break this mold by developing a delta-winged spaceplane about the size of a small commercial jet air transport that will launch horizontally using a rocket-powered sled to allow the craft to conserve as much fuel as possible. Once aloft, three rocket engines put the spacecraft into orbit under a low-g ascent, for crewed missions of up to five days, before landing on any 10,000-ft (3,000-m) runway.

Radian One lifting off by rocket sled
Radian One lifting off by rocket sled

The company claims that the Radian One can then be refurbished within 48 hours for a return to space. Technical details of the craft have not been released, but there is a certain logic to building a launch vehicle that looks like something out of the 1951 science fiction thriller When Worlds Collide, which also featured a winged spaceship boosted by a rocket sled.

"Wings offer capabilities and mission types that are simply not possible with traditional vertical takeoff rockets," said Livingston Holder, Radian's co-founder, CTO and former head of the Future Space Transportation and X-33 program at Boeing. "What we are doing is hard, but it's no longer impossible thanks to significant advancements in materials science, miniaturization, and manufacturing technologies."

Radian One is designed to be able to land at conventional airports
Radian One is designed to be able to land at conventional airports

Radian Aerospace says that it has been operating in stealth mode while it secured seed funding from Fine Structure Ventures, with EXOR, The Venture Collective, Helios Capital, SpaceFund, Gaingels, The Private Shares Fund, Explorer 1 Fund, and Type One Ventures also chipping in.

The company says that it is not pursuing the tourist trade, but will focus on research, in-space manufacturing, terrestrial observation, and rapid global delivery to Earth destinations. As part of this Radian has secured launch service agreements with US and overseas governments as well as commercial space projects.

Source: Radian Aerospace

View gallery - 7 images

Tags

SpaceCommercialLaunch Vehicles
No comments
David Szondy
David Szondy is a freelance journalist, playwright, and general scribbler based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of a number of websites, four award-winning plays, a novel that has thankfully vanished from history, reviews, scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law, and has worked as a feature writer for several international magazines. He has been a New Atlas contributor since 2011.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!