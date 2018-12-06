SpaceX has now attempted a dozen landings at its Cape Canaveral launch site, and until now has nailed every one of them. Though today's resupply mission was a success, its impeccable record was brought undone by a mechanical failure that caused the Falcon 9 to spin uncontrollably as it returned to Earth. Though it was more or less upright as it slowly came down on the water, it was unbalanced just enough to slowly keel over and wind up flat on the ocean surface.