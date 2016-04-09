© 2020 New Atlas
SpaceX releases chase plane footage of Falcon 9 barge landing

By Anthony Wood
April 09, 2016
Falcon 9 makes its final approach
SpaceX has releasedfootage shot from a circling chase plane of the first successful barge landing of the Falcon 9 mainstage booster. The milestone touchdown followed the successful launch and orbital insertionof a Dragon spacecraft destined for the ISS bearing 6,900 lb (3,130kg) of cargo, and a brand new test module for the ageingstation.

SpaceX's reusablerocket ambitions have come a long way from the highest 2,440 ft (744m) hop made by the Grasshopper concept, to the fullyfledged main stage landing of an orbital insertion launch vehicle.The journey has not always been easy, and at times have at times involved large explosions, but the successful landingof the Falcon represents a vital step in reducing the cost andlowering launch turnaround times for the Falcon 9 program.

Reusable rockettechnology represents a valuable feather in the hat for SpaceX as itfaces increasing market competition. The European built Ariane 6, which Airbus Safran Launchers (ASL) hope to debut in2020, will not feature a reusable first stage. Instead themanufacturer is relying on cost-cutting measures centered aroundemploying the same Vulcain engines for the Ariane 6 main stage liquidfuel thruster as that used by the current Ariane 5 launcher.

The Ariane 6 will beavailable in two distinct configurations. A two strap-on boostervariant, known as the Ariane 62 will utilize 8,000 KN of thrust atlaunch to place smaller payloads such as navigation and Earthobservation satellites in orbit.

The more powerful four-booster Ariane 64 variant will leverage 15,000 KN of thrust atlift-off to carry heavier payloads into high geostationary orbits.

ASL hope that theversatility of the new launcher family will make Ariane 6 a seriouscompetitor to the Falcon 9, which boasts roughly 6,806 KN of thrustat liftoff, and also counter SpaceX's Falcon 9 Heavy, which isexpected to make its maiden flight later this year. The big brotherof the Falcon 9 will leverage three nine-engine cores to produce20,418 KN of thrust at sea level.

Scroll down to view thechase plane footage for the Apr. 9 Falcon 9 barge landing.

Source: SpaceX

CRS-8 | First Stage Landing on Droneship

SpaceFalconSpaceXLaunch Vehicles
Anthony Wood
Anthony is a recent law school graduate who also has a degree in Ancient History, for some reason or another. Residing in the UK, Anthony has had a passion about anything space orientated from a young age and finds it baffling that we have yet to colonize the moon. When not writing he can be found watching American football and growing out his magnificent beard.
9 comments
Racqia Dvorak
Since the article is comparing the Arienne series with the Falcon from a commercial, not technical, perspective, it makes little sense to list their thrust at sea level as if that matters when they're competing for business. Instead, list their carrying capacity. How much weight they can throw up there. That's the number that matters when you're computing dollar signs for rocket launch. Otherwise, great article on an exciting development in rocketry.
Chizzy
so exciting, i've watched this video a half dozen times, and it fills me with awe each time. the rocket is nine stories tall, and it lands! that and BEAM being launched at the same time? My two favorite space hardware bits riding together. how awesome!
DomainRider
Awesome! Just like the 'rockets of the future' when I was little :)
stu001
Money's no object when a chase plane was sent instead of a simple drone that could have done the same task a lot cheaper and just as good, must be getting cues from NASA.
ChecMate
Yes, just like DomainRider said, movies and pics in the 1960's always showed the rockets landing tail first like this, on the moon, etc.
fb36
How about a larger barge that filled with sand?
owlbeyou
Remarkable feat that. Not exactly a calm sea, so the barge must have some kind of stabilizing to keep the rocket from tipping over after it lands.
Daishi
It's actually a lot of work to stabilize the barge enough for a 20 story rocket to balance on it on choppy seas. It has powerful thrusters used to help level it. After it lands they have to get out there quickly to secure it.
phissith
Congrats Human Kind and Thank you Elon Musk!

