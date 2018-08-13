Trigger waves can be thought of as a line of falling dominoes. One falls onto the other and passes along its momentum, but only if a threshold of force is surpassed and forces each to topple into the next, rather than wobbling momentarily and remaining upright. When apoptosis is triggered, it activates killer proteins in the cells called caspases. You could think of activated caspases as the "force" in the falling dominoes, leaping down the chain and activating other caspases as they go until the entire cell is done for.