A new AI writing tool sounds completely human, and it’s only $79

TL;DR: UmanWrite is an all-in-one AI writing platform that sounds human, and a lifetime subscription is only $79.

Most AI writing tools charge every month and still leave text sounding robotic. UmanWrite is an all-in-one AI writing platform that humanizes drafts and checks for AI patterns, and a lifetime subscription is on sale for $79 (reg. $1,799).

An AI writer that sounds human

This unique AI Humanizer rewrites machine-generated text into natural, human-sounding content that reflects how you write, not how a model does. Before a draft goes live, the unlimited AI Detector checks it for the patterns that flag writing as machine-made, so you can fix them ahead of publishing. An Advanced Grammar Checker cleans up grammar, clarity, and readability in the same workspace, turning a rough first pass into publication-ready copy without bouncing between separate apps.

Voice Profiles give you even more control over the content UmanWrite produces. Train an unlimited number of them on your own writing samples so future drafts match your tone, vocabulary, and style across blog posts, emails, and business documents alike. Context-aware writing adapts each draft to your audience and purpose, and every edit you make teaches the platform a little more about how you write, so drafts sound more like you over time. All of this runs inside a convenient Writing Studio, a single workspace for drafting, editing, and reviewing.

Most subscription writing tools cap your monthly output and charge more once you pass the limit. This plan gives you unlimited words, plus requests of up to 2,500 words at a time for longer articles and reports, and it all runs in your browser.

Stop paying every month for writing tools that still sound like a robot.

Get an UmanWrite lifetime subscription on sale for $79.

StackSocial prices subject to change.