PHOSGO launches the world's first mass-produced solar e-bike

PHOSGO has launched the Go5 Solar E-Bike Series on Indiegogo, introducing two solar-assisted models designed for camping, multi-day touring and other trips where plug-in charging may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Shenzhen-based company presents the Go5 as the world's first mass-produced solar-powered e-bike series for global consumers.

PHOSGO solar ebike /the world's first solar e-bike

The Go5 integrates four photovoltaic panels directly into its wheels. Each wheel carries two 50-W panels, providing a combined rated peak capacity of 200 W. The panels use back-contact solar cells rated at more than 26% conversion efficiency, with electrical contacts positioned behind the cells to keep the light-facing surface clear.

Electricity travels from the rotating wheels through a custom conductive hub to a solar controller built into the frame. While the bike is moving in sunlight, the generated energy can support the motor and reduce battery depletion. When the bike is parked at a campsite or trail stop, the system directs solar energy to the battery.

In an internal PHOSGO test, the system generated approximately 138 Wh over four effective hours of sunlight. Based on PHOSGO's average consumption figure of 8 Wh per mile, this represents up to 17 miles (27 km) of recovered range in one sunny day. The estimate accounts for practical factors including panel angle, wheel rotation and system losses. Actual recovery and riding range will vary with sunlight, shade, cloud cover, terrain, assist level, speed, rider and cargo weight, tire pressure and riding style.

PHOSGO Founder and CEO John Wang describes the Go5 Series as a way to extend outdoor mobility beyond the charging network. "Outdoor mobility should not be limited by the location of the next wall outlet," he says. "The Go5 Series is designed for riders who camp, explore, and travel beyond the grid. By harvesting solar energy during the journey and at camp, it reduces charging anxiety and gives riders greater freedom to go farther."

The Go5 Ultra uses a Bafang M430 mid-drive rated at 750 W and 150 Nm of torque in its US configuration, with motor assistance up to 28 mph (45 km/h). Its 720-Wh battery uses LG cells and is estimated to provide up to 90 miles (145 km) before solar recovery is included. Under PHOSGO's defined multi-day test conditions and favorable sunlight, the estimated combined riding range is approximately 140 miles (225 km), supporting up to three days of outdoor travel. The Ultra also pairs an eight-speed Shimano drivetrain with EDS electronic shifting.

The Go5 Pro is designed for weekend camping, day trips and lighter outdoor use. Its US configuration uses a Bafang M430 mid-drive rated at 500 W and 140 Nm, with assistance up to 20 mph (32 km/h). A 480-Wh battery using LG cells provides an estimated base range of up to 60 miles (97 km), or around 110 miles (177 km) when multi-day solar recovery is included under favorable conditions. The Pro uses a conventional Shimano eight-speed drivetrain.

Both models will be offered with Step-Over and Step-Through frames at the same price within each model. Regional configurations are also planned. EU versions use 250-W pedal-assist systems limited to 25 km/h, while Australian specifications will follow the requirements of the relevant state or territory.

A CAN bus connects the bike's electronic systems, supported by 4G, GPS and Bluetooth modules. The PHOSGO app displays battery and ride data, helps riders locate the bike, provides anti-theft alerts and activates an electronic motor lock. For commuting, PHOSGO estimates that solar recovery could extend plug-in intervals to as much as 20 commuting days for the Pro or 30 for the Ultra. That estimate assumes a fully charged battery, a 20-mile daily round trip and favorable sunlight.

The Go5 project follows nine years of work by the founding team in advanced photovoltaics. The team previously built Mangoal, a consumer-electronics brand focused on dash cams and intelligent vision systems. PHOSGO states that Mangoal became the best-selling OEM LOOK dash-cam brand on Amazon in 2025, providing experience in product development, manufacturing, supply-chain management and global customer support.

The PHOSGO Go5 campaign is currently live on Indiegogo, with Super Early Bird pledges starting at US$1,899 for the Go5 Pro and US$2,499 for the Go5 Ultra. The stated retail prices are US$2,799 and US$3,799, respectively. Availability is limited to eligible countries and regions. Campaign specifications, schedules, availability and delivery information are listed on the Indiegogo campaign page and may be updated during the campaign.