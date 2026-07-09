TacticalGeek’s VX2: An EDC Pocket Knife with Bold Futuristic Design

The folding knife market is crowded with slim, compact EDC options, but TacticalGeek’s new VX2: Starry Ti EDC Pocket Folding Knife takes a different approach. Instead of chasing ultra-light minimalism, it is built around a thicker, more heavy-duty format, combined with a bold futuristic design language. The idea is to deliver a knife with stronger visual identity, more presence in hand, and greater capability, while still remaining practical for everyday carry. Now live on Kickstarter, VX2 is positioned as a larger, more robust next-generation evolution of the earlier VX1.

At the center of the design is a 3.35-inch original T-shaped geometric blade made from 4 mm-thick Böhler M390 powder steel, paired with a frame lock and a hand-finished blade surface. TacticalGeek positions the VX2 as a knife that balances edge retention, corrosion resistance, and toughness with a more robust feel in hand than a typical compact folder. The blade is listed at 60–62 HRC after vacuum oil quench heat treatment, followed by cryogenic treatment and triple tempering.

One of the more unusual details is the blade finish itself. Rather than using a standard stonewash, TacticalGeek says the blade is hand-finished with sanding and polishing steps that refine the surface from coarse to fine, while the groove area uses EDM machining for extra texture and visual depth. That combination gives the knife a more crafted, custom-like look than many production folders in this price bracket.

The handle is where VX2 makes its strongest visual statement. The Starry Ti version uses a more complex titanium surface treatment that produces shifting colors and crystalline textures reminiscent of starlight, ice, or oil-slick iridescence. According to the project FAQ, the effect comes from a titanium oxidation coloring process, not a painted coating, which means each handle develops slightly different tones and patterns. TacticalGeek says that variation is part of the appeal: no two Starry Ti handles are exactly alike.

Structurally, VX2 uses a two-piece Grade 5 titanium handle and an integrated frame lock with a 420 stainless steel lockbar insert and ceramic detent ball. The knife also runs on a KVT ceramic ball-bearing system with a flipper tab for opening. On paper, the build aims to combine a more solid, confidence-inspiring lockup with the kind of smooth deployment EDC users expect from a modern premium folder. The full knife measures 7.99 inches overall, closes to 4.72 inches, and weighs 5.64 oz (160 g ±2%).

TacticalGeek also emphasizes that VX2 is not simply a larger showpiece. The company frames it as a knife for users who want something more substantial than the VX1, but not so oversized that it stops being pocketable. That “larger, more practical, more capable” positioning is really the core of the VX2 pitch: a folder with the visual drama of anodized titanium, but enough steel thickness, lock strength, and handle presence to back up its heavy-duty branding.

For buyers who want a more complete carry package, TacticalGeek is also offering versions bundled with a handcrafted custom Kydex sheath, including shark-mouth themed variants inspired by WWII P-40 Warhawk nose art.

If everything goes according to plan, backers can secure a VX2 Starry Ti Edition on Kickstarter for $299, while the post-campaign retail price is listed at $389.