Slim 1L water bottle replaces 4 everyday essentials

The most successful everyday products tend to share a certain quality: they simplify life without drawing too much attention to themselves.

That is the appeal behind Australian drinkware brand Ever Vessel, in particular its Maxi range.

At first glance, the Maxi is just a stainless-steel insulated bottle with the usual desirable attributes: double wall vacuum insulation to keep drinks cold all day, good portability and available in two sizes (26 oz Maxi & 36 oz Super Maxi). But take a closer look, and you’ll notice it has no internal crevices making it easy to clean (and dishwasher safe) while still being impressively functional with a leak-proof flip-top lid and built-in carry handle that stows away.

It’s this smart minimalist design that earned it a Red Dot design award in 2025.

And on its own, it is a perfectly competent insulated water bottle. The 1L Super Maxi even fits in most car cup holders, which is more than we can say for many 1L water bottles. Its slim lightweight design makes it practical every day carry rather than occasional-use drinkware

The Ever Vessel 26oz Maxi and 36oz Super Maxi water bottles fit most standard car cup holders

But what makes it really interesting is what happens when you start adding accessories.

Ever Vessel sells a suite of accessories that transform the Maxi from a water bottle into a genuine 4-in-1 drinking system. There are four accessories:

The Cold Brew Coffee Kit turns the Maxi into the perfect morning caffeine companion. Add coarse coffee grounds to the impressively ultrafine 100μm stainless steel filter and the brewing happens directly inside the vessel while you sleep. Wake up to a smooth, low-acid cold brew ready to go. They even worked with a local Sydney Barista to perfect the method.

Ever Vessel | How it Works - The Cold Brew Coffee Kit The Tea Infuser Strainer opens it up to loose-leaf tea and fruit infusions. The fine-mesh stainless steel strainer is perfect for steeping tea directly inside the bottle. No separate tea flask needed. Whisk Balls turn the Maxi into a protein shaker. Drop one in with your powder and liquid, and the stainless-steel balls break up clumps as you shake. It handles pre-workout drinks, meal replacements, and anything else you would normally need a dedicated shaker bottle for. Add the Flask Lid, and the Maxi is no longer limited to chilled drinks alone. It converts into an insulated flask for hot drinks, coffee, soup, whatever needs to stay warm. Combined with the vacuum insulation already built into the bottle, it effectively replaces a separate thermos.

The Ever Vessel Maxi is, at heart, still a quality stainless-steel water bottle. It just happens to be one designed with enough flexibility to replace up to four different vessels in your cupboard.

On top of that Ever Vessel is obsessive about easy cleaning, in a way those who wash up will appreciate.

The company was founded by Tim and Bec Bligh after travelling up Australia's east coast in a small boat. The experience gave them an understanding of how difficult most reusable bottles are to clean. Mold in plastic straws, inaccessible gasket grooves trapping odors and narrow necks making it hard to clean and dry inside.

That experience was the driving force behind their decision to engineer the water bottle backward, starting from the cleaning problem. Every bottle in the Ever Vessel range features a wide-mouth opening, shallow gasket channel, and lids designed without hidden crevices where bacteria or mold can hide. The bottles and their accessories are designed to be easily cleaned (and they are ALL dishwasher safe!).

In a crowded reusable-bottle market the Maxi doesn’t try to stand apart through visual excess or technical gimmicks. Ever Vessel keeps it simple, and that may be the strongest thing about it.

Learn more about their drinkware and gift bundles at evervessel.com

