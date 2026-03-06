New Kingbull Hunter 2.0S: 80-Mile Range Rugged E-Bike Only $899 in Spring Promo

Kingbull is known for its fat-tire electric bikes, and the brand’s latest launch, the Hunter 2.0S , builds on its rugged off-road performance with multiple upgrades for longer, more comfortable, and safer rides. Whether on snow, sand, or urban streets, the Hunter 2.0S delivers reliable all-terrain performance.

Key Upgrades of the Hunter 2.0S

Compared with the previous Hunter 2.0, the Hunter 2.0S introduces three major upgrades:

1. Extended Range Battery

Equipped with a 48V 18Ah (864Wh) lithium battery, up from the previous 48V 15Ah. Under ideal pedal-assist conditions, range increases from approximately 55 miles to up to 80 miles, supporting longer commutes and weekend adventures.

2. Cruise Control Mode

The Hunter 2.0S adds a cruise control feature: hold the throttle steadily for around 10 seconds, and the bike maintains a consistent speed without continuous throttle input, reducing rider fatigue on longer rides.

3. Integrated Turn Signals

Built-in turn signal indicators enhance visibility and allow riders to communicate directional changes more clearly, improving safety in urban environments.

Core Features and Performance

Motor and Drivetrain

The Hunter 2.0S features a 48V 750W rear hub motor delivering 80Nm of torque, making climbs and heavy-load rides effortless.Paired with a 7-speed Shimano rear derailleur, the drivetrain ensures smooth, durable, and low-maintenance shifting, adaptable to varied terrain.

Tires, Suspension, and Brakes

Equipped with 26” × 4.0” CST fat tires, optimized for both paved roads and off-road trails.The front fork is a 26” suspension fork with mechanical lockout, allowing riders to choose efficiency or shock absorption depending on terrain.Dual hydraulic disc brakes provide stronger stopping power, shorter braking distance, and stable performance on wet or slippery surfaces, greatly enhancing ride quality.

Frame, Display, and Adjustable Seat

The frame and rear rack are made of high-carbon steel, with a net weight of 35kg. The rear rack is built for real cargo, and dual fenders protect against mud.A central color LCD display clearly shows speed, assist level, battery status, and trip information.The seat is height-adjustable, combining comfort with adaptability for different riders.

New Launch Promotion

To celebrate the release of the Hunter 2.0S, Kingbull is offering a limited-time promotion:

$800 off , original price $1,699, now only $899

, original price $1,699, now only Free $80 deluxe bundle including phone mount, combination lock, and air pump , practical and thoughtful

including , practical and thoughtful Limited availability, first-come, first-served, enjoy full gear and unbeatable value

This promotion allows riders to immediately own the upgraded all-terrain electric bike while receiving essential riding accessories for safer, more convenient rides



About Kingbull

Kingbull is a well-known brand in the fat-tire e-bike space, dedicated to building electric bikes that perform as confidently in daily city commuting as they do on rugged trails and mountain e-bike adventures.

All Kingbull bikes feature 4-inch fat tires and suspension systems designed to handle a wide variety of terrain comfortably. The Forge Series stands out with premium build quality and high-end components from established brands such as Samsung, Tektro, and BAFANG.

With prices starting at $789, the lineup includes folding, commuter, full-suspension, and cargo models designed to accommodate different rider needs. To date, more than 20,000 riders have chosen Kingbull products. The brand has received over 3,180 customer reviews, maintaining an average rating of 4.89 out of 5.0.

