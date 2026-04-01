TRETTITRE Retro: Wall-Mounted 3-in-1 Analog Hi-Fi System

In a world dominated by streaming, TRETTITRE is proving that analog music isn’t just surviving — it’s evolving. The TRETTITRE Retro is a unique wall-mounted Hi-Fi station that brings together a turntable, CD player, and cassette deck into one cohesive, high-performance unit.

Retro-Future Design

Blending retro aesthetics with modern engineering, the system features a bold vertical layout that turns your music playback into a visual centerpiece. The wall-mounted design saves floor space while making a strong design statement. A dedicated floor stand is also available for those who prefer a traditional setup.

Sound Quality First

Despite its eye-catching looks, the Retro is built with real audio performance in mind:



Turntable: Equipped with a high-precision tonearm and built-in phono preamp for warm, detailed vinyl playback.

CD Player: Uses a high-quality laser pickup for clean, accurate sound.

Cassette Deck: Delivers the nostalgic warmth of tape with improved noise reduction.

The result is a balanced, high-fidelity listening experience that respects the character of each analog format.

Massive Kickstarter Success

Launched with a modest goal, the TRETTITRE Retro campaign has become a major hit in the design and audio community. It has already surpassed 10,000% of its funding target and earned official “Project We Love” status from Kickstarter.

Last Chance for Early Bird Pricing

With only a few days left in the campaign, this is the final opportunity to secure the system at special Kickstarter pricing, starting from $399.

Whether you’re a longtime vinyl collector or someone rediscovering the joy of physical media, the TRETTITRE Retro offers a fresh and stylish way to enjoy analog audio in the modern home.

View the TRETTITRE Retro on Kickstarter