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How to Recover Deleted Photos from iPhone

June 16, 2026
How to Recover Deleted Photos from iPhone
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Many users lost important images, mainly after the major iOS update or by mistake. Regardless of the reasons, users can’t access them after the 30-day window or when they don’t have the backup.

To cater to both situations, this guide explains how iPhone data recovery works and what to do when you don’t have a backup. In addition, learn what the Photos 30-day rule is and how tools like Dr.Fone - Data Recovery (iOS) can be a lifesaver.

Part 1. What Happens When You Delete Photos on an iPhone

Before you know how to recover deleted photos from an iPhone, it's important to know what happens to deleted images. Ideally, when you delete a photo, it goes to the “Recently Deleted” album, where it stays for 30 days. During this period, you can easily restore the image, or it will be permanently removed after 30 days.

iphone 30 days time limit

So, when iOS marks them as free space, there is no official way to recover them. Nonetheless, if the data hasn’t been overwritten yet, recovery tools like Dr.Fone - Data Recovery (iOS) can restore it. This tool also helps when the device is broken, locked, or unresponsive.

Part 2. Why Use an iPhone Data Recovery Tool?

When you don’t have the backup and photos are removed from the Recently Deleted folder, Dr.Fone - Data Recovery (iOS) steps in. As the best iPhone data recovery software, this tool can scan iPhone storage with a Read-Only scan and recover 35+ data types, including photos. With this scan, the existing data remains safe and is not overwritten to avoid further data loss.

dr.fone data recovery tool

Furthermore, users get the option to preview and choose the data type or image they want to save. Unlike other tools, Dr.Fone can also recover data from iCloud Backup, Sync, and Drive. This means that you can retrieve data in bulk and choose to export it to a device or computers. All this can be done in 3 simple steps, and novices can easily use this tool and leverage the free scan and preview.

Part 3. Step-by-Step: Retrieve Deleted Photos Using Dr.Fone – Data Recovery

Now that you have the ideas for iPhone data recovery, review the guide mentioned. This will help you know how you can extract images from the device in just 3 simple steps:

Step 1. Pick the Data Recovery Tool for iOS on Dr.Fone

As you access the “Data Recovery” tool for iOS from the Toolbox tab, pick the “Recover Data from iOS Device” option to continue.

dr.fone data recovery tool

Step 2. Start the Read-Only Scan to Recover Images

Connect the iDevice to the tool when prompted, then choose “Photos” from the list and press “Start Scan.”

choose images to recover

Step 3. Choose the Export Location to Save Images

When the Read-Only Scan completes, expand the “Show All” menu and filter the image you lost. After that, select the “Restore to Computer” or “Restore to Device” option, and confirm the “Restore To” location to save and continue.

pick the export location

Part 4. Practical Tips to Avoid Future iPhone Data Loss

So far, you know how to recover deleted photos from an iPhone using the Dr.Fone Data Recovery (iOS) tool. Follow the 5 mentioned tips and avoid the images or other data loss in the future:

Tips 
Actions 
Why It Helps 
Turn on iCloud Backup
Settings > Apple ID > iCloud > iCloud Backup > On. 
Automatically saves your data so you can restore it anytime if it gets lost.
Use Regular Manual Backups
Connect iPhone > Finder/iTunes > Summary > Back Up Now 
Keep a full copy of your data on a computer for extra safety.
Avoid Accidental Deletion
Review items before tapping Delete. 
Helps prevent the removal of important photos or files by mistake.
Keep Storage Organized
Settings > General > iPhone Storage > Manage storage. 
Clears space carefully to avoid errors and unexpected data loss.
Use Trusted Recovery Apps
Download verified recovery tools, such as Dr.Fone - Data Recovery (iOS). 
Helps restore lost photos or data safely when backups are not available.

Final Thoughts

Many users don’t know how iPhone data recovery works and think they can restore images after 30 days or without a backup. Hence, this guide has cleared the misconception and explained the 30-day time limit. So, when you have no backup, it is suggested to use data recovery tools like Dr.Fone - Data Recovery (iOS) to restore 35+ data types.

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