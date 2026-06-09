5 Things to Check Before Buying a Mini Split Air Conditioner

Every summer, homeowners run into the same problem: even after the AC has been running for hours, the room still does not cool down properly, and the electricity bill somehow climbs anyway.

Window units and portable coolers can help temporarily, but they rarely solve the bigger comfort issue. That is one reason more homeowners are switching to mini split AC systems. These systems are quieter, more efficient, and designed for long-term use.

Still, buying the wrong setup can become an expensive mistake. Before choosing a mini split AC unit, here are five things to check first.

Window AC vs. Portable AC vs. Mini Split: Which One Actually Upgrades Your Summer?

Window units are affordable and simple to install, but they block natural light, create noise, and usually cool only one area effectively. Portable units are convenient, though many struggle to cool larger rooms efficiently.

Unlike portable systems, a mini split air conditioner uses an outdoor compressor connected to indoor air handlers through a small wall opening. The result is quieter cooling, better airflow, and improved energy efficiency. Many systems also function as mini split AC and heating solutions, making them useful in both summer and winter.

Check 1: Installation Realities and Hidden Costs

Mini splits require professional installation, and that should factor into your budget from the beginning.

A licensed HVAC technician usually handles refrigerant lines, electrical connections, and system testing. Installation costs vary depending on home layout, wiring access, and the number of indoor units required.

Some homeowners also overlook added costs like:

Electrical panel upgrades

Longer refrigerant line runs

Wall access limitations

Multi-room configurations

Costway has partnered with a professional installation team in California to help simplify this process. The company plans to expand installation support across the US over time, addressing one of the biggest concerns homeowners face when purchasing a mini split system.

Check 2: Size and BTU Capacity Matter More Than Most People Think

Choosing the wrong size is one of the most common buying mistakes.

An oversized system cools too quickly without properly removing humidity, while an undersized unit runs constantly and struggles to maintain temperature.

As a general guideline:

9,000 BTU works for smaller rooms

12,000 BTU suits medium-sized spaces

18,000 BTU handles larger open layouts

Exact sizing should still account for room height, insulation, sun exposure, and layout.

Costway’s Blast Pro Series is designed for homeowners looking for an accessible entry point into the mini split AC category. Features include WiFi connectivity, chassis heating for colder climates, quiet operation down to 28 dB, and up to 5-year warranties.

Explore the Costway Blast Pro Series →

Check 3: Efficiency Ratings Can Save Money Long-Term

One rating deserves close attention when comparing systems: SEER2.

SEER2 measures how efficiently a mini split air conditioner converts electricity into cooling output. Higher ratings generally mean lower long-term energy costs.

Costway’s X-Pro Series reaches up to 24 SEER2 and uses R454B refrigerant, which has a lower environmental impact than older refrigerants. The series is also Energy Star certified, making it attractive for homeowners prioritizing efficiency and lower operating costs.

Check 4: Single-Zone vs. Multi-Zone Flexibility

A single-zone system works best for one dedicated area, such as a bedroom, home office, garage, or addition.

A multi-zone setup connects multiple indoor units to one outdoor compressor, allowing separate temperature control across different rooms.

The Costway X-Pro Series supports multiple indoor configurations, including wall-mounted, ceiling-mounted, and commercial-style cassette units. That gives homeowners more flexibility when planning a mini split AC and heat setup.

Explore the Costway X-Pro Series →

Check 5: Noise Levels and Inverter Technology

Traditional air conditioners constantly switch on and off, creating noticeable temperature swings and extra noise.

Modern mini splits use inverter compressors instead. These systems continuously adjust speed based on cooling demand, helping maintain steadier temperatures while using less electricity.

Customer reviews on Costway often mention low nighttime noise as one of the system’s most noticeable everyday benefits.

A Smarter Approach to Home Cooling with Costway

Costway’s cooling lineup goes beyond mini split air conditioners, offering accessible pricing and practical features for modern home cooling.

Alongside the Blast Pro and X-Pro Series, the company also offers ice makers, fans, heat pumps, and other home cooling products.

Founded in 2011, Costway now serves more than 100 million households across North America, Europe, and Australia.

The company’s Cooling Week promotion*, running from May through August, gives qualifying customers the opportunity to receive an additional cooling product at no extra cost. A total of 200 free products will be distributed during the campaign.

The Bottom Line

Choosing the right mini split AC unit comes down to installation planning, proper sizing, energy efficiency, zoning flexibility, and long-term comfort.

For homeowners looking for balanced pricing and everyday usability, the Blast Pro Series covers the essentials well. Buyers focused on higher efficiency and future-ready refrigerant standards may lean toward the X-Pro Series instead.

Explore Costway’s full range of mini split air conditioner solutions and home cooling products.

Blast Pro Series | X-Pro Series | Full Mini Split Range

Costway — More Than Just Furniture.

*Disclaimer: Cooling Week promotional details are subject to Costway's final terms. Product specifications and availability may vary.

