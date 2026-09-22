Ausom cuts up to $250 off electric scooters during September Fall Sale

Replacing short car trips with an electric scooter is one of the quickest ways to trim daily commuting costs, avoid traffic congestion, and skip the search for parking. To mark the start of autumn, electric scooter manufacturer Ausom has launched its September Fall Sale, discounting six models across its adult e-scooter lineup.

In addition to the seasonal markdowns, New Atlas readers can take an extra $50 off eligible models by using the coupon code AUSOMNA at checkout.

Running from September 8 through September 30, 2026, the promotion covers everything from lightweight single-motor daily commuters to high-performance dual-motor models. After applying the additional coupon, final prices start at $549, with total savings reaching up to $250 off regular retail pricing.

L2 Max Dual Motor

The Practical Economics of Alternative Mobility

Taking a car on short local runs – whether running quick errands, commuting across town, or heading to a local transit station – comes with hidden overheads. Between rising fuel prices, paid parking meters, tolls, and routine vehicle wear-and-tear, using a full-sized automobile for brief trips is often inefficient.

Electric scooters offer a practical alternative for these shorter routes, providing low operating costs and high personal convenience. Charging a scooter battery at home or in an office costs a fraction of a single gallon of gas, while the compact nature of a folding frame means you can bypass paid parking structures entirely by bringing the vehicle indoors.

DT2 Pro

Swapping a car for two-wheeled electric transport also allows riders to navigate around dense urban traffic jams rather than sitting idle. For public transit commuters, an e-scooter solves the first-mile/last-mile challenge, bridging the gap between home, train stations, and office doors without relying on rideshare services or waiting for connecting buses. For general weekend use, they provide a simple, cost-effective way to get around town for leisure activities and local errands.

Six Scooters in the Fall Sale Lineup

The Fall Sale covers six distinct models designed for different performance needs, rider weights, and travel distances:



Ausom Gosoul 2: An accessible entry point for everyday urban travel, featuring a lightweight frame that is easy to fold and carry up stairs or onto public transit. Normally $729, the sale drops it to $599, reaching a final price of $549 after applying code AUSOMNA for a total savings of $180.



Ausom Gosoul 2 Pro Dual Motor: Designed for commuters who need extra hill-climbing torque and faster acceleration while keeping a manageable overall footprint. Reduced from $999 to $849, the price falls to $799 with the coupon.



Ausom K20 Pro Dual Motor: Combines dual-motor performance with a budget-friendly price point, offering improved traction on uneven pavement. Regularly $879, it is marked down to $729 during the sale, coming to $679 after applying AUSOMNA.



Ausom L2 Max Dual Motor: Built with extended battery range and dual-motor drive for longer commutes, heavier loads, or rougher road conditions. Discounted from $1,049 to $869, the final price drops to $819 with the coupon, saving $230 in total.



Ausom DT2 Pro: A higher-capacity dual-motor machine built for riders seeking extra speed, hill-climbing power, and heavy-duty reliability over longer distances. Marked down from $1,349 to $1,149, the AUSOMNA code brings the price to $1,099 ($250 total discount).



Ausom F1 Max: The range-topping model in the sale, engineered for maximum power, top speed, and long-range capability for experienced riders. Reduced from $1,549 to $1,489, the final promotional price reaches $1,439 after code entry.

Mid-Range Performance: The L2 Max Dual Motor and DT2 Pro

L2 Max Dual Motor

For riders looking to step up from basic commuter scooters, the L2 Max Dual Motor and DT2 Pro represent an ideal middle ground between entry-level mobility and premium power.

Dual-motor drive offers a significant practical advantage for urban environments: extra torque for powering up steep inclines without losing speed, faster acceleration from stoplights, and higher top speeds for safer integration into local bicycle or road lanes. Combined with larger pneumatic tires and dedicated suspension systems, mid-range dual-motor scooters smooth out potholes and cracked pavement for a far more comfortable ride.

To see how dual-motor power handles real-world terrain, acceleration, and hill climbs, check out the video review of the L2 Max Dual Motor below:

The Best E-Scooter Deal of the Year? Ausom L2 Max Dual Motor Long-Term Review

At $819 for the L2 Max Dual Motor and $1,099 for the DT2 Pro after applying the AUSOMNA coupon, both models deliver high-capacity battery range and robust dual-motor power without pushing into peak pricing territory. Both sit comfortably below the top-tier F1 Max ($1,439), giving buyers strong dual-motor capability at a lower total outlay.

Sale Details & How to Claim

The Ausom Fall Sale runs through September 30, 2026. Full technical specifications, motor specs, top speeds, and battery parameters for all participating models can be found on the official Ausom Fall Sale Page.

To secure the additional $50 discount across eligible models, enter coupon code AUSOMNA at checkout on the Ausom online store.

About Ausom

Ausom develops electric scooters for adults, focusing on performance, comfort, and practical rider design. From daily city commutes to weekend riding, Ausom products are built to provide reliable, efficient alternative transportation.

Media Contact: marketing@ausomstore.com