Ausom E-Scooter Back to School Sale cuts the cost of commuting

Back-to-school season has a habit of making everyday expenses pile up quickly. Between tuition, books, supplies and all the other costs that arrive with a new academic year, transportation is one area where students and families may be looking to save.

Ausom E-Scooter is targeting those costs with its Back to School Sale, running from August 10 through September 7, 2026. The promotion covers five of the company's electric scooters, with models aimed at everything from straightforward everyday transportation to higher-performance dual-motor riding.

For students commuting to campus, parents tackling school-season errands, or workers looking for an alternative to taking the car on shorter journeys, an e-scooter can also eliminate some familiar motoring expenses. There's no gas to buy, no oil to change and, depending on where you ride, potentially less money spent on parking.

Ausom's Back to School Sale includes the L2 Max Dual Motor, DT2 Pro, Gosoul 2, K20 Pro Dual Motor and Gosoul2 Pro Dual Motor. Coupon codes are required to unlock the advertised sale prices.

L2 Max Dual Motor leads the sale

The headline deal is on Ausom's L2 Max Dual Motor, which drops from US$949 to US$819 with coupon code NATLSP.

Rather than being a newly introduced model, the L2 Max Dual Motor has now spent more than a year in the hands of riders. During that time, it has attracted recommendations from riding enthusiasts, content creators and independent reviewers, giving prospective buyers plenty of real-world experience to draw on alongside its specifications.

And those specifications remain competitive. As its name suggests, the scooter uses a dual-motor setup, with a 1,000-W motor driving each wheel. That provides a top speed of up to 38 mph (61 km/h) and the ability to tackle grades of up to 34%.

Range is rated at up to 56 miles (90 km), giving riders plenty of scope for regular commuting without having to recharge after every short trip. As always, actual range will vary with factors such as rider weight, speed, terrain and riding conditions.

Dual suspension helps manage rougher surfaces, while multiple safety-focused features round out a package designed to combine performance with everyday usability. That makes the L2 Max relevant not just to commuters, but also to recreational riders who want more power and capability than a basic urban scooter provides.

Four more options for different riders

The sale isn't limited to the L2 Max. Ausom has included four additional scooters covering different price points and riding needs.

The DT2 Pro is available for US$1,099 with code NATLBTS. Positioned as a performance-focused model, it's aimed at commuters and enthusiasts who prioritize additional power and capability.

At the other end of the pricing range, the Gosoul 2 comes in at US$549 with code NATLBTS. It's the most accessible of the five featured models and is positioned as an everyday transportation option for riders looking for a convenient way to cover shorter trips.

For those wanting a dual-motor setup without stepping up to the L2 Max, the K20 Pro Dual Motor is priced at US$679 with code NATLBTS. Ausom positions it as a balance between power, range and practical commuting duties.

Rounding out the promotion is the Gosoul2 Pro Dual Motor, available for US$799 with code NATLBTS, adding another dual-motor option to the Back to School lineup.

An alternative to firing up the car

The appeal of an e-scooter during back-to-school season isn't necessarily about replacing a car altogether. For many riders, it's about replacing the short car journeys that can become disproportionately expensive.

Gas is only part of the equation. Regular driving brings ongoing costs including servicing, oil changes, tires and parking, while crowded campuses and urban areas can make finding a parking space a headache in itself.

An electric scooter can instead handle trips to class, journeys between campus and nearby accommodation, quick errands or the first and last legs of a public-transport commute. For households with multiple drivers, it may also provide another transportation option without the expense of adding another car.

Of course, where and how an e-scooter can be ridden varies between cities, states and campuses, so riders should check applicable local regulations and any campus-specific rules before heading out.

Back-to-school pricing runs until September 7

Ausom's Back to School Sale runs through September 7, 2026, with the five featured models spanning a range of budgets and performance levels.

The L2 Max Dual Motor is US$819 with code NATLSP, while the DT2 Pro, Gosoul 2, K20 Pro Dual Motor and Gosoul2 Pro Dual Motor require code NATLBTS to receive their respective promotional prices.

With the new school year bringing plenty of unavoidable expenses, the promotion offers students, families and everyday commuters a chance to spend less on the scooter itself – and potentially reduce the cost of getting from A to B once it's on the road.