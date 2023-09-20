Collect all of your precious memories and have iMemories digitize them

Let everyone in your family enjoy those physical home movies and photos. Like Netflix for your memories, iMemories digitizes all your photos, tapes, and film to one centralized location, which you can view and share on every device.

Nearly everyone has at least one box of old photos and videos that sit and collect dust. Whether it’s stashed in an attic or the back of a closet, there are precious memories in there that shouldn’t be hidden away just because everything is digital now.

The team at iMemories couldn’t agree more. That’s why they’ve created a solution to this problem. Send them all your hardcopy pictures and videos in any format, and they'll digitize your memories. You can enjoy your newly digitized photo and video memories on your devices, share them with family and friends, and even post them on social media.

Even better, you don’t have to label or organize anything. The iMemories team will do that for you, and you can choose what you want to transfer into digital formats.

Here’s precisely how it works:



Order your Safeship Kit and fill it with your old family photos and videos — no need to label or organize anything! Send it to iMemories via their trusted shipping partner, FedEx. They track it along the way, provide real-time updates, and send you a free, no-obligation quote. Once approved, the iMemories digitization experts will carefully upload everything by hand and return your originals. Soon after, you’ll get instant access to your newly digitized memories that you can watch on your phone, tablet, computer, or TV.

Boasting a 4.5 stars out of five on Trustpilot, it’s clear that keeping your memories safe is iMemories’s biggest priority. They’ve digitized over 35 million memories and have never lost or damaged one due to their crush-proof shipping boxes, prioritized delivery, specialized tag and track system, and other procedures.

And when iMemories says they convert every format, they mean it. Its state-of-the-art facility uses the most advanced digitization technology to safely convert everything from videotapes and film reels to photos, slides, DVDs, and more. Plus, they restore your old photos if they’re in bad shape and fix any broken film for free.

Don’t let old-school photo and video memories prevent you from revisiting and sharing them.

Let iMemories transform your home movies and photos into digital versions so you can reminisce on happy memories more easily.

Prices subject to change.