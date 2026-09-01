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Compare 20+ AI models side by side with one lifetime subscription

September 01, 2026

TL;DR: ChatPlayground AI compares answers from 20+ AI models side by side, and a lifetime Unlimited plan subscription is on sale for $79 (reg. $619).

Comparing answers from different AI chatbots usually means opening several browser tabs and running the same prompt in each one. That slows down the task at hand.

ChatPlayground brings more than 20 AI models, including ChatGPT, Gemini, DeepSeek, Llama, and Perplexity, into a single interface for side-by-side comparisons, and a lifetime license to the Unlimited plan is on sale for $79 (reg. $619).
Combine ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and More Using ChatPlayground

A single prompt runs across all connected models at once, so results appear side by side instead of forcing a switch between tabs. Beyond the comparisons, the platform generates images, chats with uploaded PDFs and images for context-aware answers, and saves chat history for ongoing projects.

This Unlimited plan adds unlimited monthly messages under a fair use policy, priority access to new features and models, and support for unlimited devices.

Prompt engineers, startups, and teams running constant experiments get the most out of that much headroom.

This subscription is accessed through a browser on the latest versions of Chrome, Edge, or Firefox.

Works for both new and existing users, and includes future updates. Redeem the code within 30 days of purchase. Unredeemed codes convert only to store credit after that window closes, and once a code is redeemed, the sale is final.

Stop paying for separate AI subscriptions just to compare one prompt. Get ChatPlayground AI’s Unlimited plan for $79 (reg. $619).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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