How the NeoPace G10 Pro Eliminates Golf Swing Guesswork

Golfers have never had more data at their fingertips. Launch monitors can tell you how fast the ball left the club, how far it travelled, and what the club was doing at impact. Cameras can show you what your swing looked like. But knowing that something went wrong and understanding why it happened are two very different things.

That gap is what the new NeoPace G10 Pro Triple-Cam 3D Golf Launch Monitor is designed to address. Rather than simply adding another collection of numbers to your practice session, NeoPace combines high-speed cameras, Doppler radar, and AI-powered analysis to connect ball flight, club performance, and body movement, turning swing evidence into a clearer next step.

At the heart of the system is a synchronized triple-camera setup paired with 24-GHz Doppler radar. Two cameras capture the moment of impact at up to 480 fps, while a third records the player at 120 fps. Together, the system captures 22 ball and club metrics, while its motion analysis tracks 27 body-related metrics—connecting launch data with club performance and body movement.

Your swing, reconstructed in 3D

One of the G10 Pro’s defining features is its AI-powered 3D Replay™. Instead of being limited to fixed camera angles, the system reconstructs the golfer’s swing in 3D, allowing users to rotate the view and examine the swing from different perspectives.

That means a golfer can investigate their movement from angles that weren't physically filmed, making it easier to explore swing mechanics and see how different parts of the motion fit together.

But NeoPace isn't positioning the G10 Pro as simply a sophisticated replay device. TrainerIQ™, NeoPace’s Sports Intelligence Engine, is designed to go a step further by interpreting that evidence.

Acting as a personal golf training partner, TrainerIQ™ analyzes body movement alongside club delivery and ball flight to help golfers understand not only what happened, but why. Golfers can even ask TrainerIQ™ questions directly about their swing to receive personalized, actionable guidance on what to work on next. Advanced TrainerIQ™ capabilities are planned to extend this experience with continuous guidance and progress tracking over time.

In other words, NeoPace divides the training process into three clear stages: Understand, Train, and Track. The idea is to move beyond the familiar cycle of hitting balls, studying numbers, and wondering what to change next. Best of all, NeoPace includes core features right out of the box without requiring a mandatory subscription. 3D Replay™ and TrainerIQ™ analysis are available to all users with generous monthly usage limits, while a Premium subscription is offered for golfers who want higher AI analysis limits.

Built for the range – and beyond

Despite the amount of technology packed inside, NeoPace has designed the G10 Pro to be portable enough to move between practice environments. Depending on what you want to focus on during a session, the unit can be set up in either a face-on or down-the-line position, with a two-axis gimbal and automatic alignment helping simplify setup in either location. In Shot Mode, the gimbal automatically locates and focuses on the ball, with a solid green LED and confirmation sound indicating when the system is ready to record.

The unit can be used at a driving range, in the backyard, at home with appropriate hitting protection, or on the golf course. It is currently compatible with simulator platforms like GSPro and Creative Golf, with additional major platforms in development to give golfers more ways to practice and play indoors. Its 3,300-mAh battery is rated for up to four hours of operation and supports 15-W fast charging, with a full charge taking roughly 1.5 hours. There is also 8 GB of built-in eMMC storage onboard.

The broader specifications include a maximum supported ball speed of 223.7 mph (360 km/h), along with a gimbal offering 120 degrees of pan and 40 degrees of tilt. With the tripod legs extended, the device measures 12.63 x 1.86 x 1.75 in (320.9 x 47.3 x 44.5 mm).

Turning more data into better practice

The appeal of a launch monitor has traditionally been measurement: giving golfers objective information that their eyes and intuition can't reliably provide. NeoPace believes measurement alone isn't enough.

By combining 49 body, ball, and club metrics with multi-angle 3D reconstruction and TrainerIQ™ analysis, the G10 Pro is designed to connect the outcome of a shot with the body movement and club delivery behind it. The goal isn't merely to describe what happened, but to make the result easier to understand and give golfers something specific to work on next.

That makes the G10 Pro particularly appealing to golfers who know the frustration of having pages of launch-monitor statistics without a clear sense of what to do with them. As NeoPace puts it, the system is built for golfers who want to improve through smarter practice rather than simply collecting more data.

The NeoPace G10 Pro is now live on Kickstarter, with early-bird pricing starting at $899, compared with a planned MSRP of $1,499.99. Shipping is scheduled to begin in November.