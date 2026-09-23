Meet WindGroove AirFi One: The World's First Hi-Fi Ceiling Vibe System™

As more connected devices are added to the home, multiple systems can often be required to manage different aspects of the same room. WindGroove designed AirFi One - world’s first Hi-Fi Ceiling Vibe System™ to combine several of these functions into a single ceiling-mounted system.

The One Surface Everybody Ignored

Connected-home products have traditionally been developed as individual systems, with interoperability increasingly allowing them to work together. Interoperability standards like Matter fixed how the boxes talk to each other — genuine progress, but it solved the communication problem, not the accumulation problem. You still own eleven things.

Combining multiple technologies into a single object is far more difficult than simply connecting them through software. Every device is built around a different engineering requirement: speakers need acoustic precision, motors need mechanical stability, and home fixtures need to disappear naturally into the environment.

Audio is a perfect example. In most homes, sound still originates from a single point at eye level — typically the TV wall — simply because that is where furniture and entertainment systems are positioned. Everything else in the room, from sofas and rugs to shelves and tables, sits between the speaker and the listener, creating an experience that is functional but inherently limited.

Yet there is one overlooked surface above us: the ceiling.

The ceiling is the largest uninterrupted area in most rooms. It is already wired, already structurally integrated, and already designed to support essential household functions. However, for decades, it has remained an underused space, typically occupied by just one appliance: a ceiling fan, a product category whose fundamental design has remained largely unchanged for generations.

A New Combination - WindGroove Hi-Fi Ceiling Vibe System™

WindGroove designed AirFi One as an integrated Hi-Fi Ceiling Vibe System™ rather than as a conventional ceiling fan with an externally attached speaker.

The acoustic architecture is genuinely three-way — dual mid-high drivers and a dedicated 50W subwoofer — with tuning developed alongside Danish audio manufacturer Jamo.

Jamo's involvement means crossover and voicing decisions were made by people who tune loudspeakers for a living, against a rated 45Hz–20kHz response with distortion held at or below 1%, so the drivers stay clean at the volumes people actually listen at rather than only on paper.

The DSP stage then does one specific job rather than a vague one: it compensates for downward projection and damps ceiling reflection, so the image opens outward across the room instead of pooling underneath the fixture.

Output is rated past 4,500 CFM across six speeds, with reverse operation for pushing warm air back down in winter — real airflow, not a token breeze. The number that matters most for an integrated system, though, is 32dB: that's the ceiling on airflow noise at full load. It's the difference between a system you can listen to music through and one where the motor is a permanent background hiss.

Adjustable Main and Ambient Lighting

A dedicated 15W main light provides stepless color-temperature adjustment from 3000K to 6000K. Users can select warmer lighting for evenings or cooler, more neutral illumination for daytime activities.

The main light has a color rendering index above 90, helping furnishings, finishes and other objects appear closer to their natural colors.

A separate RGB lighting layer offers six customizable ambient modes. These include sound-reactive effects that can synchronize with music, allowing the fixture to provide coordinated audio and visual ambiance without requiring an additional lighting system.

Personalized Modes Through the App

Airflow, lighting and audio can be adjusted separately through the AirFi One app. Users can also save combinations as personalized modes for repeated activities.

For example, a movie-night mode could combine low, warm lighting with gentle airflow and Cinema audio. A relaxed evening setting could use soft illumination, a light breeze and Balanced audio, while a party mode could combine stronger circulation, brighter RGB effects and Party audio. A gaming setup could pair directed airflow with sound-reactive lighting.

This approach allows users to activate a complete room setting through a single saved mode rather than adjusting three systems individually.

Two AirFi One units can also be paired for stereo playback, creating a wider left-right soundstage within the same space.

The ownership experience was designed with the same intent. The unit ships pre-assembled with pre-integrated wiring and snap-in blades that lock into place, which turns what's normally a fiddly two-person job into something a homeowner can finish on a ladder. The 48-inch, 10kg ceiling-mounted fixture integrates three systems into a single unit, reducing the need for separate devices on shelves, tables, or floors.

Curious to hear and see it for yourself?

WindGroove AirFi One — Transform Your Home with Immersive Hi-Fi Audio

An Integrated Approach to the Connected Home

If the ceiling can deliver sound, airflow, and light from a single integrated point, could it become the next platform for the connected home?

The future of smart living will not be about replacing everything with a single solution. Instead, it will be about reducing unnecessary complexity and moving essential experiences into more intuitive locations. The result could be a different relationship between people and their homes: fewer visible devices, less technological clutter, and more seamless experiences integrated into the space itself.

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WindGroove’s Hi-Fi Ceiling Vibe System™ combines audio, airflow, and ambient lighting in a ceiling-mounted design, helping preserve usable space throughout the room.

The 48-inch unit is now available directly at WindGroove.com. Following the September debut at CEDIA Booth #3043, WindGroove were pleased to bring the product to the show floor and introduce it in person to integrators and home technology professionals. The positive response reinforced WindGroove’s vision of bringing home entertainment into the ceiling.

Ready to rethink your ceiling? Visit WindGroove’s official website to explore the Hi-Fi Ceiling Vibe System™ . Use code NA15 at checkout to save 15%, bringing the $499 price down to $424.15.

Count your devices again. Then look up.