No more meal prep — get 18 free meals from Home Chef with this offer

The weeknight hustle is no joke. While planning delicious midweek meals is challenging, Home Chef can help. Use code STACK18 to get 18 free meals when you sign up for this meal delivery service that can give your family meals to get excited about.

We’ve all been there. Things are super busy, and you suddenly realize there’s nothing in the fridge to make for dinner. Though ordering fast food is convenient, it’s not the healthiest option. Dinnertime can be easy and enjoyable no matter what day of the week with meal kits delivered to your door from Home Chef. And with code STACK18, you can get 18 free meals for a limited time.

It’s a pretty simple premise. Sign up for your weekly delivery and pick the recipes from up to 30 weekly meal choices with Customize It. You get to choose the number of meals you’d like to dish up and which flavor-packed, chef-designed meals you want delivered right to your doorstep. Your Home Chef box will include all the fresh ingredients and instructions to make great home meals. Whether you’re craving a hearty steak and potatoes, a comforting and cheesy baked ziti, or want Tex-Mex for Taco Tuesday, cheffing it up after a long day has never been easier.

Home Chef boasts the highest customer satisfaction rate among the leading meal kit companies not just for its fresh, delicious meals — they're also incredibly flexible. If you’re worried about changing your mind or being away on vacation, there’s no commitment because you can skip weeks or cancel anytime.

If you’re watching your carbs or calories or are strictly vegetarian, Home Chef has meal options to accommodate your needs. Order ingredients to make meals like Spaghetti with Roasted Pepper Cream Sauce and Garlic Bread, or Italian-Style Pork Meatballs with Tomato Sauce and Zucchini Fries.

Join over 3 million Home Chef customers like Karen T., who wrote, “The meals are delicious and easy to prepare. It takes the guesswork out of meal planning.”

For a limited time, get 18 free Home Chef meals by using code STACK18 when you sign up with this meal kit delivery service.

Prices subject to change.