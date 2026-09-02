SonicMax Slice 10: Cleaner Cuts, Less Cleanup, Now on Kickstarter

Anyone who has spent an evening cleaning up 3D-printed parts, trimming plastic sprues, or squaring off a foam prototype knows the routine: clip, file, sand, repeat. A blade or a pair of clippers gets the piece off, but it usually leaves a rough edge that needs a second pass to clean up. Cordless ultrasonic cutters are meant to solve that — cutting through material with a fraction of the pressure a blade needs, for an edge that's closer to finished right off the tool.

SonicMax, a first-time hardware maker, built the Slice 10 around that idea. It's a wireless ultrasonic cutter that launched on Kickstarter on August 11, 2026, and the pitch is straightforward: a controlled ultrasonic cut lands closer to the surface than a clip or a blade pass, which means less filing and sanding once the piece comes off the sprue or mold. To make that hold up over a full project rather than just a quick demo, SonicMax also rebuilt the tool's cooling and power system so performance doesn't fall off as the session goes on.

The Slice 10 uses ultrasonic vibration rather than blade pressure to cut cleaner edges. SonicMax Labs.

What's different under the hood

That control starts with how the blade moves. Because the tool cuts through vibration rather than force, the edge is designed to stay closer to true, with reduced crushing or tearing on delicate parts and thin sheet stock. The blade operates at a 40 kHz ultrasonic frequency, but SonicMax focuses on the transducer's Q factor — a measure of how efficiently the system converts electrical energy into cutting motion rather than heat. SonicMax rates the Slice 10's transducer above 500, compared with roughly 150 to 250 on typical cordless ultrasonic cutters. According to the company, this higher Q factor allows more of the tool's power to reach the blade as clean cutting motion, keeping the edge consistent throughout a session.

A higher Q-factor transducer is designed to push more energy into the blade rather than waste heat. SonicMax Labs.

Keeping that cut quality consistent over a full session also relies on active cooling around the transducer and blade area, alongside dynamic output adjustment (rated up to 50W) based on cutting load. In internal stress tests run continuously at maximum output, SonicMax logged approximately 70 minutes of continuous cutting before the battery depleted, compared to roughly 20 minutes on a benchmark comparison unit. SonicMax notes that for typical start-stop cutting scenarios, the tool is estimated to provide 2 to 4 hours of use per charge depending on the material and power setting.

SonicMax Slice 10 Product Preview | Cordless Ultrasonic Cutter for Makers

Battery, handling and display

Power comes from a removable 21700 lithium cell (5,000 mAh, 3.7V) that swaps out in seconds, allowing a spare battery to extend working time. USB-C pass-through charging at 18 watts is also supported, with a full recharge taking about 70 minutes.

Handling is built around a lift-to-activate sensor rather than a grip switch: picking the tool up off a flat surface wakes it into standby, while setting it down powers it off. An OLED screen displays battery level, current output, fan status, and system warnings, while a small LED along the blade illuminates the cut line for work on darker materials or in dim conditions.

Where it fits on the bench

SonicMax states the Slice 10 is suited for PLA, PETG, and ABS parts, cast and printed resin, EVA and foam board, sheet stock, leather, soft PVC, plastic sheet, and silicone. The tool measures 260.5 by 28 mm and weighs 236 g, sized for detail work rather than heavy stock removal. It ships with 10 replacement blades, a blade storage case, a hex key, a USB-C cable, and additional accessories, backed by a one-year limited warranty that excludes blades and normal battery wear.

The Slice 10 is designed to handle a range of materials common on maker and prototyping workbenches. SonicMax Labs.

Availability

The Slice 10 is funding now on Kickstarter through September 10, 2026. The campaign has passed $143,000 from more than 1,000 backers — more than 28 times its $5,000 goal. Check the live campaign page for current reward availability and pricing. The original Early Bird tier sold out, and backers can currently secure Slice 10 at the standard Kickstarter price of $149, ahead of a planned $215 retail price.

As with any crowdfunding campaign, prospective backers should treat the performance figures above as manufacturer-reported until independent units are in hand, and weigh the usual risks — production timelines can shift, and reward tiers may sell out before the campaign ends.

More details, including full specs and campaign updates, are available on the Slice 10's Kickstarter page.