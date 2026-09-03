Titaner Razorbill Resculpts the Tanto Through Precision CNC

The Tanto is one of the most recognizable blade profiles in the knife world. Its sharp geometric transitions and reinforced tip give it an unmistakable character. With its latest folding EDC tool, Titaner has taken that familiar silhouette and reinterpreted it through precision machining and structural geometry.

The Titaner Razorbill isn't simply a Tanto blade fitted into a titanium handle.

From the beginning, Razorbill’s blade was designed as a complete geometric system. Large intersecting planes, defined transitions and distinct working zones are precision-milled by CNC. The result looks less like a blade simply ground into shape and more like a form sculpted directly from solid steel.

Titaner sums up the idea in one line: “Ordinary Blades Are Shaped. Razorbill Is Sculpted."

A Modified Tanto Built Around Multiple Working Zones

Razorbill starts with a Modified Tanto profile, but its geometry is more complex than the silhouette first suggests.

The Primary Edge handles most everyday cutting tasks. Moving forward, the edge transitions through a defined angle into the Secondary Point and Forward Edge. These areas provide more localized contact, making them useful for scoring, opening packages and detail work where precise edge placement matters.

Above the blade, a Long Spine Swedge carries the angular geometry toward the tip.

At the center, a Geometric CNC Fuller visually reduces the mass of the blade while reinforcing Razorbill's distinctive multi-faceted character.

Putting the Edge Geometry Under Stress

Razorbill's multi-zone geometry isn't just about creating a distinctive profile. To see how the edge would respond under unusually demanding contact, Titaner subjected it to a series of controlled cutting demonstrations, including cutting into an aluminum block and other hard materials.

This test places stresses on the edge far beyond typical EDC tasks. After the demonstrations, the cutting edge remained intact, with no visible chipping or major edge damage.

*Note: This is controlled stress tests performed for demonstration purposes only. They are not intended to represent normal use and should not be attempted or replicated.

Putting the Tanto Tip to the Test

A distinctive Tanto tip naturally raises a question: how well can that geometry hold up under repeated impact?

Titaner chose a straightforward way to find out. In one test, Razorbill was driven through a steel automotive hood 38 consecutive times. After the repeated impacts, the tip remained intact, with no visible structural failure.

The test isn't meant to represent a typical EDC use case, but it does offer a clear visual demonstration of how Razorbill's Modified Tanto tip responds to repeated, high-impact use.

M390/14C28N: Same Geometry, Two Performance Priorities

Titaner offers Razorbill with two blade steels to suit different priorities: Böhler M390 and Sandvik 14C28N.

Böhler M390 is a premium powder-metallurgy steel known for wear resistance and long-term edge retention. Razorbill's M390 blade is heat-treated to 60–62 HRC, making it the choice for users who prioritize keeping an edge through extended use.

Sandvik 14C28N, meanwhile, takes a more balanced approach, combining toughness with straightforward sharpening and maintenance. It's aimed at users who expect frequent everyday use and prefer to touch up their own edge more easily.

In other words, the two aren't simply “premium” and “standard” versions. They put the same Razorbill geometry behind two different priorities: longer edge retention or easier maintenance.

Two blade finishes are also available. The standard TITANER Micro-Blasted Finish gives the blade a restrained matte appearance, while the optional TITANER Satin-Brushed Finish introduces a fine directional grain that makes the intersecting CNC-machined planes shift more noticeably under changing light.

A Frame Lock Hidden Inside the Geometry

Razorbill pairs its CNC-sculpted blade with a Grade 5 titanium handle and integrated Titanium Frame Lock. When fully deployed, the titanium lockbar moves directly behind the blade tang to establish lockup.

A Lockbar Overtravel Stop limits excessive outward movement of the lockbar during disengagement, helping protect the lockbar from being pushed beyond its intended range.

Titaner also put the locking assembly through a static load test. Approximately 800 N was applied through the blade and locking structure. During the test, the lock and pivot assembly showed no displacement or structural failure.

The team stopped at 800 N because increasing the load further would require additional protective equipment, with a separate destructive limit test planned.

Blade deployment remains entirely manual. A large trapezoidal CNC-cut Thumb Hole provides a direct contact point for the thumb, with no spring assistance or automatic opening mechanism.

Just 15 Hand-Engraved Razorbills Will Exist

Beyond the production models, Titaner has also taken Razorbill into collector territory. On launch day, the company introduced the Skull & Rose, a hand-engraved edition limited to just 10 pieces worldwide. All 10 were claimed in only 12 hours.

Following that response, Titaner has introduced what it says will be its final hand-engraved Razorbill edition: Eagle & Summit.

Only 15 pieces will be made worldwide, with no restock planned.

Unlike the repeatability of CNC production, each Eagle & Summit is individually worked by experienced engraving artisans directly on the titanium surface. Minute variations in the hand engraving, together with individual numbering, mean no two examples are exactly identical.

That creates an interesting contrast within the Razorbill line: the production model represents repeatable modern CNC precision, while these 15 pieces introduce something CNC deliberately eliminates – the subtle variation of work done by hand.

Where Razorbill Fits – and Where the Kickstarter Stands

Razorbill continues Titaner's bird-inspired family of folding EDC tools, but takes the concept in a distinctly different direction. Its identity centers on the Modified Tanto profile, pronounced geometric surfaces and visual continuity between the blade and titanium handle.

Titaner has spent more than two decades working with titanium and precision-machined EDC products. Razorbill brings that experience to one of the industry's most recognizable blade profiles, using extensive CNC machining to make geometry itself part of both the product's performance and its appearance.

Razorbill is now live on Kickstarter and has already passed US$88,000+ in funding. But Titaner's launch-day pricing represents the campaign's deepest discount, and that offer is about to end.

Back now to lock in the lowest Kickstarter pricing while the launch offer is still available.