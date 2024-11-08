© 2024 New Atlas
Retro-80s-looking device uses AI to give athletes their own portable coach

By Ben Coxworth
November 08, 2024
Retro-80s-looking device uses AI to give athletes their own portable coach
Simon says, "Step on whichever CatchPad lights up next"
Simon says, "Step on whichever CatchPad lights up next"
One 2.5-hour charge of the CatchPad's battery is claimed to be good for 8 to 10 hours of use
The CatchPad reportedly tips the scales at 238 g (8.4 oz)
Utilizing included mounting accessories, the CatchPad can be attached to surfaces such as mirrors
The CatchPad app, pictured here displaying the speed of a runner sprinting past a row of the devices
Simon says, "Step on whichever CatchPad lights up next"
For almost all sports, training involves some combination of speed, strength, balance, coordination and/or force. That's where the CatchPad comes in, as it's designed to help athletes hone those skills wherever they want, without a human coach.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the CatchPad is manufactured by a sports tech startup of the same name. It's a disc-shaped device with four RGB LED panels arranged around its perimeter, making it look a lot like Hasbro's Simon electronic game from the 80s.

That said, the CatchPad packs in a lot more electronics than a Simon. Along with things like a lithium-ion battery, Bluetooth module, vibrating motor, speaker and microprocessor, it also features sensors that measure pressure, relative force, touch, vibration, proximity to the user, and balance. Plus, in what will come as a surprise to no one, it works with an iOS/Android app.

The CatchPad app, pictured here displaying the speed of a runner sprinting past a row of the devices
That AI-based software contains over 100 different gamified customizable training drills, which focus on building different skills for different sports – the sensitivity of the sensors is automatically adjusted as needed. The app also provides instant feedback, allows users to track their progress over time, and lets them compete against other users via an online leaderboard.

Examples of the drills include one in which multiple punching-bag-mounted CatchPads show a boxer where to punch, then measure the boxer's reaction time and punching force; one in which multiple trackside CatchPads measure the speed of a runner sprinting past them; or one in which a soccer player has to dribble a ball through a row of CatchPads.

One 2.5-hour charge of the CatchPad's battery is claimed to be good for 8 to 10 hours of use
Other drills can be seen in the video below.

Assuming the CatchPad reaches production, a pledge of US$99 (retail $153) will get you a set of two, with pledge levels ranging up to $675 (retail $1,350) for a batch of 12. Mounting accessories such as suction cups and Velcro tape are included.

CatchPad: The Ultimate Smart Training Platform

Sources: Kickstarter, CatchPad

