© 2022 New Atlas
Sports

Grasshopper pack gets golf clubs off your shoulder and onto your back

By Ben Coxworth
July 25, 2022
Grasshopper pack gets golf clubs off your shoulder and onto your back
The hardshell Grasshopper Backpack is presently on Kickstarter
The hardshell Grasshopper Backpack is presently on Kickstarter
View 4 Images
An integrated kickstand keeps the Grasshopper Backpack propped up when set down
1/4
An integrated kickstand keeps the Grasshopper Backpack propped up when set down
The Grasshopper Backpack allows golfers to cycle to the course
2/4
The Grasshopper Backpack allows golfers to cycle to the course
The hardshell Grasshopper Backpack is presently on Kickstarter
3/4
The hardshell Grasshopper Backpack is presently on Kickstarter
Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of €199 (about US$203) will get you a Grasshopper Backpack of your own
4/4
Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of €199 (about US$203) will get you a Grasshopper Backpack of your own
View gallery - 4 images

Hikers, cyclists and other athletes carry their gear in backpacks, so why do golfers mostly use shoulder bags or wheeled carts? That's the thinking behind the Grasshopper Backpack, which can hold up to seven clubs along with other equipment.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Swedish-designed Grasshopper features a water-resistant ballistic nylon exterior, interior padded slots at the bottom for the club heads, and a horizontal row of plastic receptacles at the top, which the club shafts pop in and out of.

This arrangement keeps the clubs held in place, so they don't knock against one another while the golfer is walking (or running, for that matter).

There's additionally a mesh interior pocket for things like balls and tees, a zippered interior pocket for valuables like wallets and phones, an exterior pocket on one side (for water bottles, etc), plus a set of shock cords on the other side, for carrying an umbrella.

An integrated kickstand keeps the Grasshopper Backpack propped up when set down
An integrated kickstand keeps the Grasshopper Backpack propped up when set down

The Grasshopper also features a kickstand which stays folded into the padded back panels of the backpack when not needed, but that automatically flips out to prop the pack up when it's placed on the ground. There's also a rain cover, which can be fastened over the whole pack on wet days.

Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of €199 (about US$203) will get you a Grasshopper Backpack of your own – the planned retail price is €299 ($306). It can be seen in use, in the video below.

The pack may face a bit of competition, as the Back9 Golf Backpack recently completed a successful Kickstarter. DV8 Sports takes a different approach, with a set of modular clubs that are specifically designed to fit in an included backpack.

Grasshopper Backpack

Sources: Kickstarter, Grasshopper

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

SportsGolfBackpacksKickstarter
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!