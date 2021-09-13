Holoswim goggles are the latest to show wearers their swimming data

Swimming is one of those sports in which stopping to check a smartwatch can be quite disruptive. Because of this, we've recently seen a number of performance-tracking goggles hit the market. One of the newest, known as Holoswim, is now on Kickstarter.

Developed by Hong Kong-based startup Guangli, the Holoswim setup consists of a fairly normal-looking set of swim goggles with a waterproof electronics module on one side, which is paired to a dedicated iOS/Android app on the wearer's smartphone.

Users start by utilizing the app to design a training program for themselves to follow. An IMU (inertial measurement unit) in the goggles' module subsequently tracks their movements as they swim.

An OLED holographic display in the module-side lens is thus able to show real-time data such as total distance swum, number of strokes, number of laps, 100-meter stroke pace, and total elapsed time. Users can switch between displays by pressing a physical pushbutton on the module. And after each training session, they can review their performance on the app.

The Holoswim goggles are being offered in seven color choices Holoswim

Additionally, because the goggles are linked to the user's poolside phone via Bluetooth, the display will alert them to incoming calls – this function only works within a range of 5 meters (16 ft) if the goggles are underwater, however. Plus, of course, the user still has to make their way over to their phone in order to take the call.

According to Guangli, one charge of the module's lithium battery should be good for over 10 hours of runtime. The goggles themselves are claimed to weigh 75 grams (2.6 oz), module included.

Should you be interested, a pledge of US$89 is required for one set of the Holoswim goggles. Assuming they reach production, their retail price will be $149. You can see them in use, in the video below.

Holoswim:Your Smart AR Swimming Goggles

Source: Kickstater

